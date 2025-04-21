Delta Force Mobile global launch: Minimum and recommended system requirements for Android and iOS

TiMi Studios announced the minimum and recommended system requirements for the Delta Force Mobile global launch for Android and iOS a few days earlier. The announcement was made via a tweet on Delta Force's official X handle. Android and iOS users whose devices meet the requirements can enjoy the revolutionary title, where they can engage in immersive 24v24 battles.
This article will help mobile gamers learn about the system requirements of the popular FPS title before its global launch, so they can seamlessly download it on their Android and iOS devices.
Note: The minimum and system requirements mentioned in the article are only for the Delta Force Mobile global launch. The requirements might vary when later updates appear in the title.
What are the minimum and recommended system requirements for the Delta Force Mobile global launch on Android?
Android has a massive user base that loves to play FPS games on their devices. While the newest Android devices typically have high-end specs, many users still use old devices with lower specs. Listed below are the system requirements for Android devices to effectively run Delta Force Mobile.
Minimum system requirements for Android devices:
- OS Version: Android 7.1 or later
- RAM: 3 GB or more
- Free Storage: 7 GB
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or equivalent
Recommended system requirements for Android devices:
- OS Version: Android 10 or later
- RAM: 8 GB or more
- Free Storage: 15 GB or more
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or equivalent
What are the minimum and recommended system requirements for the Delta Force Mobile global launch on iOS?
Many global mobile gamers and esports players prefer using iOS devices for a lag-free gaming experience. As such, the upcoming global launch of Delta Force Mobile has created a huge buzz amongst iOS gamers.
The announcement from the developers showed the best hardware and software requirements for iOS devices to run the game.
Minimum system requirements for iOS devices:
- OS Version: iOS 12
- Processor: A10
- Connectivity: 2G
- Free Storage: 10 GB
- Device: iPhone 6S
Recommended system requirements for iOS devices:
- OS Version: iOS 14+
- Processor: A13 and above
- Connectivity: 4G
- Free Storage: 10 GB or more
- Device: iPhone 11 and variants launched later
It should be noted that players using an iPad can also play the Delta Force Mobile global launch. However, they must have an A10 or higher processor installed on their tablet.
