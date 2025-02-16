Delta Force Mobile offers compensation after Closed Beta Test gets postponed

The Delta Force Mobile CBT, which started on February 13, 2025, was disabled on February 15, 2025, due to various technical issues, as announced on X. While the developers didn’t elaborate on the specific technical problems, they announced that the CBT will return at 11 a.m. (UTC+0) on February 15, 2025. Players will receive various in-game rewards as compensation for the CBT being disabled.

This article will explain what rewards players will get as compensation since the Delta Force Mobile Closed Beta was disabled.

Delta Force Mobile CBT deactivation: All compensation rewards explored

While the exact reasons why the Closed Beta Test was disabled are unknown, various comments on X seemingly hint that while most players were facing issues, many were not. As such, some players expressed a degree of satisfaction with the current state of CBT on social media, stating they faced no major problems.

However, most expressed their grievances, stating the server connectivity was poor, leading to network and input lag. Many players also stated that their smartphones overheated while playing the game only for a few minutes.

Since the CBT was disabled, the developers have given out free rewards as compensation, like:

Premium Weapon EXP Token : Premium Weapon EXP Tickets are one of the most sought-after resources in the game. They allow you to level up your weapons significantly. As such, this freebie will be of great help to players.

: Premium Weapon EXP Tickets are one of the most sought-after resources in the game. They allow you to level up your weapons significantly. As such, this freebie will be of great help to players. Elite Gear Ticket : Elite Gear Tickets allow you to get free gear and set your loadout well before matches. While you get the standard versions every day, the Premium variants only come from events.

: Elite Gear Tickets allow you to get free gear and set your loadout well before matches. While you get the standard versions every day, the Premium variants only come from events. Spray Paint – Hol’ Up : This is a new spray paint that players can use after the game's Global Launch.

: This is a new spray paint that players can use after the game's Global Launch. M4A1 – Geometry: This is a new skin called “Geometry” for the M4A1 that players can use after the game's Global Launch.

In addition to getting freebies as compensation for the setback, players can rest assured that they will get back in for extractions from 11 a.m. (UTC+0) on February 15, 2025.

