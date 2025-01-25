Delta Force Mobile Closed Beta: Release window, regions, and how to pre-register

Delta Force Mobile Closed Beta test is around the corner, according to the latest post on the title's official X account. Players can expect this test to arrive sometime in mid-February — likely between February 10 and February 20, 2025. Regions where the test will occur are the United Kingdom, Spain, Ukraine, and Poland.

The developer will release more information about the test in the upcoming days. So, stay tuned by following Sportskeeda and the title's official social media accounts.

With that said, let's explore how to pre-register for the imminent Delta Force Mobile Closed Beta test and the rewards offered for doing so.

How to pre-register for Delta Force Mobile Closed Beta

Initially, content creators like @LeakersOnDF suggested that Delta Force Mobile would be globally released in mid-January 2025. However, the developer had to push the launch date further, and now gamers must make do with a closed beta test. Unfortunately, it will only allow those living in the abovementioned regions to experience the title.

Below is a step-by-step guide to pre-registering for the Delta Force Mobile Closed Beta:

Step 1: Head to the title's official website or click on this link: https://t.co/Nuikwr3Xzm

Step 2: Scroll down to the Pre-register section.

section. Step 3: Enter your email ID and verification code.

Depending on the number of pre-registrations received, players can also receive exclusive in-game rewards upon the title's arrival. The following are the prizes and required milestones:

1,000,000 pre-registrations: LAV-AA-Horizon

5,000,000 pre-registrations: Spray Paint - Bulletproof

10,000,000 pre-registrations: Spray Paint - No Problem

15,000,000 pre-registrations: Charm - Mandel Brick

20,000,000 pre-registrations: SMG-45 Action Time

Moreover, after completing the pre-registration for the Delta Force Mobile Closed beta test, you can customize your in-game dog tag. This mechanic involves choosing your favorite leash for your furry friend and stamping your in-game name on the tag.

Who is the developer of Delta Force Mobile?

There is a lot of confusion among gamers as to who the developer and publisher of DFM is. Being a cross-platform title, the game is accessible via console, such as PlayStation and Xbox, as well as PC and Mobile platforms, including Windows, Android, and iOS.

Consequently, multiple studios look after the title's accessibility on different platforms. Garena is in charge of publishing the mobile and Windows versions in Southeast Asia, Latam, Mena, and Turkey, while Timi Studios will release the game's console edition globally. Team Jade is the studio that developed the title.

