Can Delta Force Mobile be banned in the US? Possibilities explored

Many players have raised concerns that Delta Force Mobile might be another name on the list of Chinese applications the US government is banning in the region. These restricted applications include Mobile Legends Bang Bang, TikTok, and Marvel Snap, to name a few.

Numerous content creators, like @LeakersOnDF, have raised concerns on X that Delta Force Mobile might get banned in the US, given the title is associated with Tencent Games, a renowned Chinese game developer company that has already been banned in India for security concerns. However, players haven't faced any issues so far while playing the title in the United States.

With everything that's going on, we have tried to simplify things and explore the possibilities of Delta Force Mobile being banned in the US.

Trending

Note: Some aspects of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Exploring the possibilities of Delta Force Mobile being banned in the USA

Expand Tweet

According to a report published by CBS News, the US Defense Department has added some Chinese applications to its list of firms they think have ties with China's military. These include Tencent Games and ByteDance, two big companies that have developed titles like PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Since TiMi Studios is a subsidiary of Tencent Games and has published Delta Force Mobile, speculations suggest that the title might come under the threat of being banned in the USA. It is based on this information that creators like @LeakersOnDF have raised concerns.

For those unaware, other mobile games like Mobile Legends Bang Bang and Marvel Snap have already gone dark in the USA owing to their ties with ByteDance.

Furthermore, TikTok was also banned in the US due to its ties with the mentioned company. However, it has been given a reprieve by President Donald Trump, according to a BBC report. Consequently, the platform has resumed its services in the region. Likewise, one can expect other titles like Mobile Legends Bang Bang and Marvel Snap to receive the same treatment from the President.

Additionally, it's worth considering that until now, players in the USA haven't come across any sort of hindrance while accessing DFM.

Furthermore, content creators like @DeltaForceMNews have dismissed the concern raised by @LeakersOnDF, stating:

"Delta Force is not getting banned."

All in all, the possibility of the title getting banned in the region doesn't seem likely.

More articles related to Delta Force Mobile by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback