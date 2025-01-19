Why was MLBB banned in the US?

The news of MLBB's ban in the USA has come as a shock to the gaming community, with many curious about the reason behind it. The developer, Moonton, released a notice on January 18, 2025, declaring the game will be "currently unavailable" in the USA. It's worth mentioning that the Moonton is a subsidiary of ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok.

Along with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, the U.S. government has banned all games linked to ByteDance, such as Marvel Snap, due to national security. Consequently, all these applications have been made inaccessible on the App Store for the users in the region.

Read on to learn more about MLBB's ban in the USA.

Everything you need to know about MLBB's ban in the USA

MLBB has been banned in the US (Image via YouTube || Airyus Online)

Moonton released a statement about the ban, mentioning that MLBB will be suspended from January 19, 2025. However, they claimed it was a temporary suspension and that players should stay tuned to the official community channels for further news.

The entire statement goes as follows:

Due to circumstances beyond our control, access to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in the US will unfortunately be temporarily suspended starting January 19, 2025. Although we are unable to provide service in the US, we encourage you to stay updated by following our official community channels for the latest news. We deeply value our vibrant player community and are actively exploring possibilities to bring the game back in the future. Services in other regions will remain available as usual.

Will US players' accounts be suspended or deleted?

According to the official Reddit post, players' accounts won't be suspended or deleted, although the developer won't be able to provide services in the region.

How can players export their game data?

Players can simply export their game data by heading to the official website, signing in using their credentials, and applying for export of Game data.

Can players receive a refund for their purchases in MLBB?

Unfortunately, refunds are not available at the moment. However, in the official post, the developer has assured they are working towards bringing the game back into the US market and will likely succeed in doing so.

That said, if one wishes for a refund for their in-game purchases, they can contact the App Store to initiate a refund.

How to apply for account deletion?

Follow the steps below to delete an account on MLBB:

Step 1: Head to the official webpage.

Step 2: Go through the instructions to complete the account deletion and its consequences.

After submitting the request for the account deletion, it might take about two months for an account to be permanently deleted. Note that the account owner can cancel the request at any time during this period.

