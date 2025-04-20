Delta Force PC and Mobile release countdown: Start time for all regions

Delta Force PC and Mobile are receiving a brand-new seasonal update. The latest update will kickstart Season 3 for the title across both platforms. As with previous patches, the newest season will not only feature a plethora of additions to the game but also incorporate important balance changes surrounding operator abilities and weapons.

Ad

This article will provide a detailed brief on the Delta Force PC and Mobile release countdown for different regions across the globe. To know more, read below.

Delta Force PC and Mobile Season 3 start time for all regions

The Delta Force PC and Mobile update for Season 3 will go live for all regions on April 20, 2025, at 7 pm PT/ 2 am UTC (next day)/ 7:30 am IST (next day). As per the official developer blog, the ranked game modes will shut down from 5:30 pm PT. Servers will undergo maintenance, and players will soon be able to tune into the game's latest season.

Ad

Trending

Here's a detailed list of the release dates and times for Delta Force Season 3 across different regions of the globe:

Time Zone Date and time Pacific Time (PT) April 20, 2025, at 7 pm Mountain Time (MT) April 20, 2025, at 8 pm Central Time (CT) April 20, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET) April 20, 2025, at 10 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) April 21, 2025, at 2 am Eastern European Time (EET) April 21, 2025, at 3 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK) April 21, 2025, at 5 am Indian Standard Time (IST) April 21, 2025, at 7:30 am China Standard Time (CST) April 21, 2025, at 10 am Japan Standard Time (JST) April 21, 2025, at 11 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) April 21, 2025, at 12 pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) April 21, 2025, at 2 pm

Ad

Ad

As per the official blog, the PC update will feature a download size of 18.2GB, and the developers recommend having at least 45GB of additional space available in a player's disk drive.

Read more: Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil: Everything you need to know

With the debut of Delta Force Season 3 on PC and Mobile, players will get their hands on a brand-new Operator, Hélie de Montbel (Codename: Nox), who features quite an interesting set of abilities. Alongside her, you'll also get access to a range of new weaponry, some of which includes the K437 Assault Rifle, the 725 Double-Barrel Shotgun, and many more.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out: Delta Force Threshold Under Fire event: All rewards and how to claim

That's everything that you need to know about the Delta Force Season 3 update coming to both PC and Mobile. For more related news and guides, check out some of these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.