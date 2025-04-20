Delta Force PC and Mobile release countdown: Start time for all regions

Delta Force PC and Mobile are receiving a brand-new seasonal update. The latest update will kickstart Season 3 for the title across both platforms. As with previous patches, the newest season will not only feature a plethora of additions to the game but also incorporate important balance changes surrounding operator abilities and weapons.
This article will provide a detailed brief on the Delta Force PC and Mobile release countdown for different regions across the globe. To know more, read below.
Delta Force PC and Mobile Season 3 start time for all regions
The Delta Force PC and Mobile update for Season 3 will go live for all regions on April 20, 2025, at 7 pm PT/ 2 am UTC (next day)/ 7:30 am IST (next day). As per the official developer blog, the ranked game modes will shut down from 5:30 pm PT. Servers will undergo maintenance, and players will soon be able to tune into the game's latest season.
Here's a detailed list of the release dates and times for Delta Force Season 3 across different regions of the globe:
As per the official blog, the PC update will feature a download size of 18.2GB, and the developers recommend having at least 45GB of additional space available in a player's disk drive.
With the debut of Delta Force Season 3 on PC and Mobile, players will get their hands on a brand-new Operator, Hélie de Montbel (Codename: Nox), who features quite an interesting set of abilities. Alongside her, you'll also get access to a range of new weaponry, some of which includes the K437 Assault Rifle, the 725 Double-Barrel Shotgun, and many more.
