New Delta Force Twitch drops will be available this upcoming weekend on March 14, 2025. This is a part of their Weekend Luck Supply Packs initiative, where players can earn interesting rewards by watching Delta Force partner creators. The Weekend Lucky Supply Pack may consist of Advanced Collectibles and Tekniq Alloys.

This article will go over what you can do to claim these weekend Delta Force Twitch drops, and what to expect from them.

Delta Force Twitch drops: Weekend Luck Supply Pack

True to their name, the Weekend Luck Supply Packs often become available over weekends. The rewards you can obtain from these are not significant, however, they are still interesting and can help you in the game. You stand to gain collectibles that can be sold to earn money in the game. You can also get Tekniq Alloy, which can be used to buy gear.

To earn the Delta Force Twitch drops over the weekend, here are some steps you can follow:

To be able to earn the rewards, you must ensure that your Twitch account is connected to the game.

To do so, go to the Delta Force Level Infinite website.

Once there, log into your Level Infinite account and click on the 'Log Into Twitch Account' option.

This will take you to your Twitch account, where you must follow the prompts and authorize the connection.

Next, on Twitch, click on your Profile on the top right and go to the Drops and Rewards section.

Once on this page, click on the 'All Campaigns' tab and scroll down to find Delta Force.

Click on the Delta Force tab and when it expands, you can find eligible channels from there, and watch any streamer you choose for 15 minutes to earn the Weekend Luck Supply Pack.

If your account is already connected to the streaming platform, the process becomes much faster. Overall, the Delta Force Twitch drop Weekend Luck Supply Pack can reward you with a helpful item and it does not take a very long time to earn it.

It is currently not known when the supply pack will return so it's best to leverage it while the reward is active, starting from March 14, 2025.

