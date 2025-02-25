Delta Force campaign rated "mostly negative" on Steam for the strangest reasons, and the game is really great

The Delta Force campaign has received "mostly negative" reviews on Steam for the strangest reasons. These come as a surprise because the game has successfully reimagined the 2001 Ridley Scott movie Black Hawk Down. However, among all these negative reviews, there are a few valid arguments. Team Jade can potentially address them to improve the overall experience of the campaign.

Ad

In this article, we will take a deeper dive into the reviews flooding the Delta Force campaign on Steam and how most of them have the strangest reasons.

Note: This article is subjective and expresses the writer's opinions.

Why is the Delta Force campaign "mostly negative" on Steam?

Chapter 5 "Valor" in Delta Force campaign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

One of the primary reasons why the Delta Force campaign is "mostly negative" on Steam is because it is a free DLC. This enabled numerous casual players, as well as the general arcade shooter fan base try it out. As a result, most reviews are criticizing the difficulty of Black Hawk Down. However, to be fair, the campaign was not designed for the faint-hearted.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Delta Force leaderboard challenge: all rewards and how to obtain

The overall experience provided by Black Hawk Down aims to target FPS veterans who appreciate a good challenge and understand the design choice behind having limited ammunition and med-kits. These help properly re-enact the tough conditions faced by Team Delta during the 1993 Somali Civil War.

Negative reviews criticizing the difficulty (Image via Steam)

Most modern-day shooters like Marvel Rivals, Call of Duty, and Overwatch 2 ensure that players feel like they are contributing something to the team even if they are casual gamers. This is mainly done by rewarding players with positive stats for being just being able to hold a mouse or a controller.

Ad

Casual gamers who tried the Delta Force campaign found some immediate features they disliked. The absence of health regen, limited resources, no HUD markers for opponents, and being easily surrounded by local militia are some of them.

This is what potentially led to many of the negative reviews about the game's realistic re-imagining of the difficult conditions faced by Team Delta back in 1993 Mogadishu.

Also read: All Delta Force campaign rewards and how to get them

Ad

Delta Force campaign criticisms that make sense

Chapter 2 "The Fuse" in Delta Force campaign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

Another major gripe for players who tried the Black Hawk Down campaign is that the game is impossible to run or has optimization issues. These criticisms are valid to some extent because of the way the campaign opens up. While the base game runs on Unreal Engine 4, the campaign is built on Unreal Engine 5.

Ad

Optimization criticism that highlights the two running game instances (Image via Steam)

As a result, the campaign's main menu continues to run in the background, but the missions and gear selection screen runs on the new UE5 game instance. This makes the CPU work overtime. The background instance hogs some of the CPU which is the primary complaint for users criticizing the optimization.

Ad

This needs to be adjusted so that Black Hawk Down runs as an entirely distinct game instance in UE5. This will also give players the freedom to select missions in the UE5 instance and not have to switch back to the base game every time.

Also read: All Delta Force campaign missions list

The few positive reviews Delta Force campaign received

Ending cutscene in Delta Force chapter 7(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

Among all the negative reviews floating around, there were a few who appreciated the campaign. Almost all of these positive reviews were fans of the 2001 movie Black Hawk Down. The film not only sets standards for a gruesome difficulty but also gives more meaning to the key decisions and events in the game.

Ad

Delta Force negative review criticizing the "story" (Image via Steam)

From the same dialogues to key decisions by Lt. McKnight, SGT. Eversmann, and COL. Harrel, the game successfully re-enacts the conditions and iconic events that were popular in the 2001 movie. To some extent, this explains why some negative Steam reviews complained that the story is not well executed, thus clarifying that the inspiration taken from the movie is not well-known.

Ad

Positive reviews that appreciate the gritty nature of the DLC campaign (Image via Steam)

In most of the positive reviews, players appreciated the hardcore nature of the game. Having limited resources and relying on teammates to execute a mission carefully, is being praised as overcoming all the odds, and completing the challenging campaign is being regarded as an achievement on its own. Teamwork was one of the main focuses in the movie, as it is in the new Delta Force campaign.

Ad

For more news on Delta Force, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.