Delta Force campaign Chapter 6 "N.S.D.Q." walkthrough: How to complete

The Delta Force campaign's Chapter 6, N.S.D.Q, takes place during nighttime in the sieged city of Mogadishu. Your main objective during this mission is to rescue a team of soldiers surrounded and trapped by the enemy. To do so, you must destroy a lot of enemy mortar and travel through the ruins of the city.

Chapter 6 is the second-last mission in the Delta Force's main co-op campaign. This article will give you a rundown and a walkthrough of the mission.

How to complete Delta Force campaign Chapter 6 "N.S.D.Q"

The sixth chapter in the main Delta Force campaign features the ruined city of Mogadishu, where you and your squadron of soldiers must rescue others from the claws of the enemy. The mission takes you through a long stretch of the city through ruined buildings and features a lot of long to mid-range firefights.

The mission isn't exactly fast-paced and you may get some space to think your next move through as you make your way. It starts at the helicopter crash site from the earlier mission

Here's a step-by-step guide for the Delta Force campaign Chapter 6, N.S.D.Q:

Part 1: Destroying enemy mortar

Step 1

Objective 1 in N.S.D.Q in Delta Force (Image via Team Jade/YouTube/@MKIceAndFire)

After the cut scene, you will find yourself surrounded by some of your squadmates around the crash site. From here, you must move through the ruined apartment buildings to avoid enemy mortar fire.

As you enter the building, you will encounter enemies through the windows and inside the apartment building. Take them out as you make your way toward the objective point in Market.

Step 2

Once you arrive in Market, you must take out a plethora of enemies surrounding the area. These enemies are guarding the mortar's location, which will be approximately 130 meters away from you once you arrive in Market's open area.

Yet again, take the enemies out and move forward. Once you arrive at the apartment complex following the objective point, make your way to the rooftop. Here, you will discover all three of the hostile mortar operators.

Step 3

You must kill mortar operators in chapter six to neutralize the weapons (Image via Team Jade/YouTube/@MKIceAndFire)

Shoot down all three of the mortar operators on the rooftop to advance in the Delta Force campaign. This will update your objective. Your next step is to make your way to the trapped team and rescue them.

Part 2: Rescue team

Step 1

Rescue fellow soldiers in the Delta Force campaign Chapter 6 (Image via Team Jade/YouTube/@MKIceAndFire)

Once the mortars have been neutralized, the objective will update, and you must move to the objective point, about 45-50 meters away. This is a building complex where your allies are trapped.

Now that you have taken out enemy mortars, making your way to the building may be easier, as you'll encounter fewer enemies on the way in Delta Force campaign's mission six.

Step 2

Once you arrive at the building, you will encounter several enemies. Around the same time, the team in need of rescuing has been driven up to the roof. Therefore, you must take the stairs and clear out the enemies on every single floor.

Doing so will help you reach the team and unite with them. Now, the main objective is to get them out of the location safely.

Part 3: Defeat opponents and make your way back

Step 1

Rescue soldiers and give them cover fire in chapter six (Image via Team Jade/YouTube/@MKIceAndFire)

On the topmost floor of the building, you will take heavy fire from neighboring apartments. You must return fire as your teammates safely rescue your allies and take them to safety.

You can use hand grenades and toss them into the windows of the enemy's buildings. This will help take multiple opponents out at once. Keep providing cover for your team.

Step 2

After you defeat the enemies, help reinforce the rescued allies out in the streets. Go to the Street Side area by following the objective marker in Chapter 6 of the Delta Force campaign.

You can go to a smaller apartment complex in the street. When you come close to your allies, wait for the enemies to flood the building. Once they do, you can eliminate them to get over the objective sooner.

Step 3

Use the IR Marker in chapter six of the Delta Force campaign to finish the mission (Image via Team Jade/YouTube/@MKIceAndFire)

Finally, once this is done, your objective updates and you must safely return to the crash site where you first started in the mission. Simply follow the objective marker to reach the site.

You will have to travel through a lot of wide open spaces during this time. Therefore, ensure you remain healthy and take down any enemies in your path. However, during this time, you will take heavy fire from a larger building in the area.

Step 4

To move forward, call an air strike on said building. For this, head to the objective marker and retrieve the IR Marker. Toss it on top of the target building to call an airstrike.

You may have to run towards the building to successfully execute the throw. Once this is done, the Delta Force campaign's Chapter 6 will come to an end.

