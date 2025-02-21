Delta Force campaign chapter 7 "Mogadishu Marathon" walkthrough: How to complete

Delta Force campaign chapter 7 "Mogadishu Marathon" becomes available after triggering the Black Hawk Down campaign. This is the final mission of the Delta Force story mode that takes inspiration from the original Delta Force released in 2003. "Mogadishu Marathon" starts after the Chapter 6 story mission ends, where the Delta Forces are stationed at the crash site. Players must stay with the convoy and move to the Stadium for extraction.

This article will provide a detailed walkthrough of Delta Force campaign chapter 7 "Mogadishu Marathon".

How to complete Delta Force campaign chapter 7 "Mogadishu Marathon"

Mogadishu Marathon mission gameplay (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Delta Force campaign chapter 7 "Mogadishu Marathon" is the last mission in the Black Hawk Down campaign mode. The objective is to follow the military convoy and move to the stadium for exfil as the forces are withdrawing from the active combat zone.

The distance from the spawn location to the stadium is approximately a mile or 1600 meters. The path to the final destination is filled with enemy militia that will try to take down the convoy and the players. The mission will begin with a 20-minute timer which is how long gamers must survive on the battlefield.

Militia snipers in Mogadishu Marathon campaign chapter 7 (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Players have to move carefully and clear out enemies while trying to minimize the incoming damage. The militia will be out on the front as well as inside closed infrastructures which must be monitored clearly or it could result in elimination.

The Assault build is recommended for this mission as the streets are infested with RPG-wielding foes who will try to destroy the vehicles in the convoy. The best strategy will be to stay with your squad and focus on eliminating opponents from a distance.

Clearing closed infrastructure in Mogadishu Marathon mission (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Players who are near their companions will be able to get revived when downed. The support characters can heal other operators if they are hit with damage. Gamers should watch out for militia snipers who can take them down in a single hit.

Players will be cheered by civilians which is a sign of the mission ending. The outro cinematic will be accompanied by a memorable speech from the narrator.

That's everything you need to know about completing Delta Force campaign chapter 7 "Mogadishu Marathon". For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

