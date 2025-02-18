Delta Force February 18 patch notes: Weapon buffs, bug fixes, and more

The Delta Force February 18 patch notes are officially out. The game's latest update, which will have no downtime, fixes some minor issues that players have been facing for a while. It also buffs the G18C Pistol and the SMG-45. Additionally, some adjustments have been made to all the modes.
Read on to learn more about the Delta Force February 18 update.
Delta Force February 18 patch notes
Here are all the changes made in Delta Force's February 18 update:
Weapon and ammo balance adjustments
Weapon balance adjustments
- G18C Pistol - Basic damage changed from 22 to 23.
- SMG-45 Submachine Gun - Leg damage multiplier changed from 0.4 to 0.45.
Mode balance adjustments
Mode - Attack and Defend
Map: Knife Edge
- Adjusted capture areas for Objectives B1 and C2.
- Optimized spawn locations for both attacking and defending teams at Objectives B1, B2, and C2.
Mode - Capture the Flag
Map: Ascension
- Adjusted the G.T.I. base location in Ascension - Capture the Flag.
- Adjusted the initial vehicle spawn location for G.T.I. in Ascension - Capture the Flag.
- Adjusted the initial infantry spawn location for G.T.I. in Ascension - Capture the Flag.
Mode - Hot Zone
- Adjusted magazine capacity for select pistols in the starting round.
- Adjusted sights and attachments for certain weapon presets.
Bug fixes & optimizations
- Fixed a network-related issue allowing Vyron to access out-of-bounds areas in the game.
