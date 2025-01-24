Hackclaw appearance Inky Reflections in Delta Force: How to obtain, all rewards, and more

Following D-Wolf's Subrosa, another new ultimate appearance, Inky Reflections in Delta Force, was released a few days after the onset of the season Starfall. This ultimate appearance is for the operator Mai "Hackclaw" Xiaowen who belongs to the recon class and is a lethal character in their own right.

This ultimate appearance follows suit from D-Wolf's Subrosa and brings in a familiar system for those looking to acquire it. There is a wide list of available rewards for players intending to spend their premium currency on this new appearance.

In this article, we will review the new Hackclaw appearance, Inky Reflections in Delta Force, explore how players can acquire it, discuss all the rewards available in this acquisition system, and more.

Trending

Inky Reflections in Delta Force: How to obtain

Cinematic video for Hackclaw Inky Reflections in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

To unlock the new ultimate appearance for Hackclaw Inky Reflections in Delta Force, players need to head to the store by pressing F4 on the keyboard or locating the tab in the bottom left corner of the main menu.

Ultimate appearances have an acquisition system called Research. Upon clicking the Research tab, players can use premium currency to obtain operator tickets. These tickets slowly unlock rewards on a lottery basis and guarantee all rewards at the final use of 31 tickets.

The rules of this research system are as follows:

The prize pool contains eight rewards, each draw guarantees one reward.

There will be no duplicate rewards.

The number of required operator tickets goes up incrementally — 1, 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 31.

If a player lands the ultimate appearance before the final draw, the rest of the rewards will unlock automatically.

The price of these operator tickets is 100 Delta Coins, which is the premium currency in Delta Force. Therefore, the accumulative total for this ultimate appearance is 11,000 Delta Coins. These will grant you a total of 110 Operator Tickets, which can then be utilized to guarantee the Hackclaw ultimate appearance, Inky Reflections.

Also read: How to level up guns easily in Delta Force

Inky Reflections in Delta Force: All rewards and their probability

Probability of getting the ultimate appearance for operator tickets (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

There are a total of eight rewards that can be unlocked via the research system in Delta Force. They have the following chances of being unlocked:

Inky Reflections ultimate appearance - 1.41%

Scar-H Inky Reflections - 1.75%

Inky Reflections Watch - 1.90%

Charm Inky Reflections - 3.80%

Name Card Inky Reflections - 24.69%

Spray paint Inky Reflections - 24.69%

Operator Special Voiceline - 66.46%

Action Naughty Kitten - 66.46%

Also read: How to access the Firing Range in Delta Force

More about Inky Reflections in Delta Force

The prize pool for the Inky Reflections research system (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

A bundle for the ultimate appearance would have cost as much as the cumulative price of all the incremental tickets. However, the research system allows players to use a lottery system to potentially gain the ultimate appearance at a discounted price, offering a chance to receive it early.

This ultimate appearance offers unique skins and a special Takedown animation that is equipable only on Hackclaw Inky Reflections in Delta Force. Players will also find that all the gadgets and abilities have updated visuals as well as animations during a match.

For more information on Delta Force Season 2 Starfall, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.