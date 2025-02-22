Delta Force campaign chapter 4 "Lost Convoy" walkthrough: How to complete

Delta Force campaign chapter 4 "Lost Convoy" follows the story right after the Black Hawk helicopter crashes due to an RPG hit. This is the fourth mission, and a unique one, as you don't need to select any weapon or ability loadouts during the preparation phase. "Lost Convoy" takes place when Lt. McKnight is asked to reach the helicopter crash site where SGT. Eversmann reported one pilot dead, two wounded crew chiefs, and one pilot still in the chopper.

This article will provide a detailed walkthrough of Delta Force campaign chapter 4 "Lost Convoy."

How to complete Delta Force campaign chapter 4 "Lost Convoy"

Starting Chapter 4 Lost Convoy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

Lost Convoy represents the halfway mark of this campaign and the Black Hawk Down story, which focuses on the risky route that Lt. McKnight's convoys took to reach the helicopter crash site in 1993 Mogadishu. During the gear selection phase, you will find that instead of four sets of weapons, all four players get to be the gunners on four individual Humvees.

Although it looks like the four Humvees will move in a line, it is the opposite. The first two Humvees are the Lead Car and the Member Car 2. These two vehicles will encounter most of the enemies and RPG militia in this mission.

The last two Humvees, Member Car 3 and Sweeper Car, are responsible for clearing out any remaining militia that couldn't be taken out by the first two cars.

Co-op is highly recommended as the number of enemy RPG militia is high. Unlike normal missions, you cannot wait for a revival if your health runs out. Instead, your vehicles will get destroyed as soon as you take one straight RPG hit to your face.

Lost Convoy Part 1: Starting civilian area

Heading through the civilian area in chapter 4 Lost Convoy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

The mission starts with Lt. McKnight exclaiming:

Let's Go! Go, Goddammit, go!"

The aerial overwatch team and C2 Harrel provide directions to Lt. McKnight's convoys through the dense civilian and militia-infested areas of "The Mog." You start the mission in an area where harming civilians or friends is strictly prohibited.

As the convoys start moving and you take control of the .50 cal LMGs on top of the vehicles, be mindful of the civilians in this area. During the first two turns, where the convoys take one left and one right, there will be civilians on both sides of the street.

However, right as the second turn ends, enemy militia will appear, primarily on the right side of the road. There will also be RPGs on the building straight ahead of the convoys that need to be taken out.

As you slowly reach another big left turn, you will notice three vehicles with machine guns blocking your path that you need to take care of. There will also be another RPG-wielding militia on a balcony in some apartments on the right side.

Lost Convoy Part 2: "RPG on the right! Maddox stay on the gas!"

COL. Matthews correcting the convoy's route (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

COL. Matthews will then tell you that you are going the wrong way, and the vehicles take a right turn and go straight from here. Watch out for civilians close by.

As the vehicles get ready to take another big left turn, you will notice RPGs in the tall building to the right side. Then, along the small buildings on the right, more RPG militia will be found on the roof close by that need to be taken down.

As the convoys take a right turn, Lt. McKnight will say the line:

"RPG on the right! Maddox stay on the gas!"

As soon as you hear this, look to the right, and you will find another tall building with three RPG militia along the edges that you need to take down. Now, as soon as they are down, take a gander on the left side of the road, where another two rows of four RPG militia, eight will try to take your vehicles out.

Take them down and move your hands away from your guns. You have now entered another major civilian area where you'll see that the locals have blocked the path of your convoys, and you are forced to turn right into a small settlement.

Lost Convoy Part 3: "Uniform Six-Four, what is your situation?"

The long stretch filled with RPG militia (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

As soon as COL. Harrel inquires about the convoy's situation, the vehicles start turning left after coming out of the civilian territory. Now, you will find yourself facing several enemies and RPG wielders on the road.

Let your .50 cal LMG run free as you start firing first toward the RPGs on the left, then some at the right, and then straight ahead. Be mindful that these RPGs need to be taken out before the straight road ends and you take a right.

As the vehicles take two short back-to-back right turns, be mindful of the RPGs that you will find on your left side. You can identify these turns by the voice line:

" Maddox turn right!"

To this, Maddox replies that it's a "market full of skinnies." As Lt. McKnight orders the gunners to take them out. The vehicles slowly take a left turn, and several more militiamen are on the left side. As your vehicles take a left turn in front of a green truck inside the market, you will get the orders to turn right.

After going right, the vehicles turn left. During this market sequence, be wary of all the militia swarming both sides of your convoys.

Lost Convoy Part 4: "Okay Danny, you're going the wrong way."

The garages at the end of Chapter 4 Lost Convoy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

As soon as you hear Lt. McKnight asking for directions from COL. Harrel, keep your eyes on the left side. There will be a garage with big sliding doors. These doors will open, and an enemy vehicle will come out. Take it down as soon as possible. Following this, you take a left turn and then a quick right.

Be wary of the militia swarming the right side of the convoys here. As your vehicles head into the last garage on your right, keep your guns aimed towards the right and keep pre-firing, as there will be RPG wielders on the other side of a small opening inside this garage.

As you find two militia vehicles incoming from both sides in the second garage you go through, you will hear Maddox scream for help since the windshield has shattered and glass has struck eyes, making him blind. This is where the vehicles will slowly head into civilian territory, where you need to be mindful of who you shoot at again.

A cutscene will initiate, and the Delta Force campaign chapter 4 "Lost Convoy" will finally come to an end.

