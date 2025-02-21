Delta Force campaign not working on PC: Possible reasons and fixes 

The Delta Force campaign not working on PC has affected many players since the title was released. This notorious issue has prevented them from experiencing the 1993 Civil War in the tropical lands of Somalia. Even though the developers haven't addressed any official fixes for this issue in the title, there are a couple of fixes that might help resolve the issue.

This article will explore all the possible reasons why players worldwide are facing the Delta Force campaign not working on PC issue and discuss its potential fixes.

Possible reasons and potential fixes for Delta Force campaign not working on PC

Possible reasons

There could be tonnes of internal reasons why players might face the Delta Force campaign not working on PC problem. The Steam client might be a big factor in preventing them from entering the Black Hawk campaign.

On the other hand, a couple of corrupted files during installation might cause the aforementioned issue. Regardless, the TiMi Studio Group has yet to address the issue from their side.

Potential fixes

There's no specific reason as to why players might face the notorious Delta Force campaign not working on PC problem. However, a host of straightforward fixes might get rid of the error.

1) Restart Steam client

Players running the Black Hawk Down campaign through the Steam client must try restarting it to potentially avoid the Delta Force campaign not working on PC issue. To perform this task, go to the Task Manager and conclude all Steam-related tasks to do a fresh restart.

2) Verify the game files

Verifying Delta Force files could potentially resolve the issue (Image via Steam)

If restarting the client doesn't potentially resolve the issue, players must verify the game files to possibly overcome the Delta Force campaign not working on PC issue. Here are the steps:

Go to Steam and look for Delta Force.

Right-click on the title and navigate to the Properties option.

Go to the Installed Files option and click on Verify Integrity of game files.

Upon performing the task, the client will look for any missing or corrupted file in the system and fix it by downloading a small update. Completing this step may resolve underlying issues, allowing you to enjoy the expanded world of the Delta Force campaign.

3) Add the -dx11 -useallavailablecores argument fix for launcher

Adding Delta Force launch command (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/TiMi Studios Group)

If there are no missing/corrupted files on the system, and players are still facing the Delta Force campaign not working on PC problem, they might consider putting the "-dx11 -useallavailablecores" command on the title's launcher.

These are the steps:

Hit the Play button of Delta Force.

After navigating to the launcher look for the player icon on the top right section.

Go to Settings and Launch Command followed by that.

Put the "-dx11 -useallavailablecores" launch command and then start the title.

4) Reinstall the title

If any of the fixes mentioned above don't work, players can try reinstalling the title from Steam to potentially fix the Delta Force campaign not working on PC.

5) Wait for a patch

If reinstalling the title doesn't resolve the issue, players might consider waiting for the developers to address it and release a patch according to it. This might take some time but eventually, they'll receive a proper fix for this unfortunate error.

