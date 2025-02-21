Delta Force Campaign file size: How big is the update?

The much-awaited Black Hawk Down is finally here and players might wonder about the Delta Force Campaign file size. It is approximately 26 GB and can downloaded via the Steam launcher. After installing, players can start completing the missions with their friends as it also features the co-op mode. Numerous fans have been waiting for the campaign’s release for quite some time and can now experience it.
Delta Force Campaign file size and what to expect
The Delta Force Campaign file size is around 26 GB and you need roughly 28 GB of free space on your drive to install it. While the game takes up 60 GB on your computer, the campaign acts like a standalone DLC that can be installed and uninstalled without affecting the main game.
The Delta Force campaign features seven chapters/missions. Players can experience each of these in either solo or co-op mode. The latter is much more enjoyable as you can tackle the hardships together with a friend.
Since the title runs on Unreal Engine 5, the realistic graphics are quite breathtaking. Besides the campaign missions, the visuals make the gameplay experience worthwhile.
While there are only seven missions in the campaign, each takes roughly an hour to complete. This means you’ll need seven hours to complete the full story. While it's not quite long like some of the AAA titles, it still allows players to have a one-of-a-kind experience.
Since Delta Force is a free-to-play title, anyone can try the campaign out. To add this DLC to your library all you need to do is go to the title’s Steam store page and add the Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign to your account. Once done, you just need to download it.
