Lunar New Year events in Delta Force: Vyron's Red Envelope, operator cards, and more

Starting January 24, 2025, players will be able to access the Lunar New Year events in Delta Force. These events commemorate the beginning of a new year based on lunar calendars. The events available are Vyron's Red Envelope, Lunar New Year Cards, and Special Airdrops, which comprise both Warfare and Operations events.

These new events will allow players to grab various exciting rewards, including numerous Lunar New Year-themed operator cards, weapon EXP tokens, Prep armament vouchers, and more.

In this article, we will look at the Lunar New Year events in Delta Force and explore different ways in which players can attain all the rewards up for grabs.

Lunar New Year events in Delta Force: LNY Cards

Card packs in Lunar New Year events in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

(January 24, 2025 to February 11, 2025)

This cosmetic event is available for all game modes and offers various new operator cards that players can equip and show off in-game. These cards can be obtained from Card Packs acquired via Operations or Warfare game mode.

In Operations game mode, players have a chance to obtain card packs in maps, while in Warfare, they have a very high drop chance to receive them after a match.

New year Scissors required to open the event card packs (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

These packs require certain scissors to be opened. The New Year Scissors can be obtained by completing three daily missions that offer a total of 15 per day. After obtaining at least one New Year Scissor and a card pack, players can Decompress them to obtain five random cards. These can either be portraits of Vehicles, Operations units, or Characters.

If a player obtains the rare drop of an operator portrait, they will be able to redeem it for that specific character's card in the Reward Exchange section. However, if they are only getting vehicle portraits, they can exchange one of each to craft a random operator card.

Players may receive duplicate cards which can be gifted to friends. This gifting system prevents them from relying on random drops to get the portrait of their favorite operator.

Lunar New Year events in Delta Force: Vyron's Red Envelope

Warfare-only Lunar New Year events in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

(January 24, 2025 to February 9, 2025)

Vyron's Red Envelope is a special Warfare-only game mode where you can only choose Vyron. The Magnetic Bomb of this character will transform into Red Envelopes with a completely new special effect as a commemoration of these envelopes exchanged in New Year's.

This game mode will be active on the maps Shafted and Ascension from January 24 to January 26, 2025, in a Blitz format.

Maps Cracked, Ascension, and Trainwreck will be available in Hill of Iron format from January 31 to February 2, 2025. Lastly, Cracked, Trench Lines, and Threshold will be available in a Siege format from February 3 to February 9, 2025, for Vyron's Red Envelope.

While the Lunar New Year events in Delta Force are active, players will be able to take part in this special mode and complete a list of challenges that offer various rewards like Weapon EXP Tokens, Prep Armament Vouchers, 2x Merit cards, and so on.

Lunar New Year events in Delta Force: Celebration Airdrops

Limited collectible Xuanwu in Lunar New Year events in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

(January 24, 2025 to February 8, 2025)

During this Operations-only event, each map will spawn two airdrops that will provide more valuable supplies, with a possibility to drop the limited Red collectible Xuanwu.

Take part in matches to finish missions and earn M4A1 - Squad and Armament Vouchers alongside various other rewards. Additionally, players may come across Red Envelopes from drops that they extract and redeem for a chance to get Heart of Africa.

