How to use tactical stance in Delta Force

Tactical stance in Delta Force offers a solid middle ground between aiming down sights (ADS) and hip-firing. While the former suffers from long animations and the latter from low accuracy, tac stance offers the best of both worlds by providing a faster aim animation with high bullet accuracy. Although FPS gamers may have noticed the tac stance in Call of Duty before, this particular implementation found Delta Force is quite easy to equip and use.

In this article, we shall discuss the tactical stance in Delta Force, how to use it on all categories of available weapons, its benefits, useful ranges, and more.

Tactical stance in Delta Force: How to enable

Settings to access tac stance in Delta Force (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/TiMi Studio Group)

Using the tactical stance in Delta Force only requires players to equip a tactical laser device on their firearm. This laser can be attached to any primary weapon, but only the revolver among secondary pistols. After equipping the tactical laser device, players need to use its keybind to toggle "switch optics or zoom". This can be found in the Controls & Combat tab under Keyboard and Mouse settings.

Additionally, players can use the "Independent Offset Optic Control" found in mouse sensitivity settings to do the following things:

Toggle with Switch Optic: This allows you to cycle between optics and enable tac stance.

Independent Offset Optic Control with Aim: This allows you to use the separate Toggle and Hold keybinds to access weapon sights or tac stance.

Independent Offset Optic Control with dedicated keybind: This allows you to use a specific keybind to access tac stance.

When switching to a tactical stance in Delta Force, players will be able to utilize their laser to aim with higher accuracy than the gun offers in hip-fire. The weapon will also aim down the angled tactical holding stance faster than it takes to aim down the sights of the firearm. This makes the tactical stance a reliable option for "run 'n gun" playstyles and keeps the weapon accurate at medium-long ranges.

Tactical stance in Delta Force: Effectiveness on shotguns

Difference between hip-fire and tactical stance in shotguns (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/TiMi Studio Group)

Shotguns are a deadly weapon category in Delta Force. Maps and objectives that feature CQB (close-quarter battles) are often where players like to abuse shotguns like the S12K or the M870.

Thanks to the increased accuracy offered by a tactical stance in Delta Force, players will find that their shotgun pellets are concentrated on a spot and spreading in a tight cone of expulsion. This enables players to even take gunfights in medium ranges or get lower TTKs (time to kill) on players while holding the tac stance.

Tactical stance in Delta Force: Weapon optimization benefits

Accuracy weapon trait only affects hip-fire (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/TiMi Studio Group)

Generally, players like to tune their guns to either focus on high recoil control or super fast ADS times, based on their preferences and playstyles. As such, they're often left to choose between a slow-ADS high-control and a fast-ADS low-control weapon build.

Thanks to the tactical stance in Delta Force, players no longer need to make any of those compromises. Keeping the "switch optics or zoom" toggle handy for on-the-fly adjustments, players can tune their guns to spec for maximum control while attaching a laser to enable a tactical stance for close-quarter battles.

The biggest benefit of using a tactical stance is that players are not required to spec their guns toward high accuracy, which is a trait that only affects hip fire. Tactical stance offers ADS-like accuracy without needing to spec into a separate specific gun attribute, thus making it easy for players to focus on the control stat of their firearms.

This concludes our coverage of the tactical stance in Delta Force, how to use it, its benefits, and more.

