Delta Force campaign chapter 5 "Valor" walkthrough: How to complete

Delta Force campaign chapter 5 "Valor" picks up the story right after the "Lost Convoy" chapter during which Lt. Mcknight takes his convoy through a horde of enemy militia in search of the crashed Black Hawk. However, after assessing the situation and the number of casualties the convoy suffered, Lt. McKnight reported back to COL. Harrel, insisting that the convoy wouldn't be able to reach the crash site in their current condition and needed to regroup and rearm back at the base.

This is when COL. Harrel orders Black Hawks Super Six-Two and Six-Four to take the position of Super Six-One that crashed. As SGT. Eversmann awaits rescue troops, we get a first-hand look at the two other black hawks that were airborne during this time.

This article will provide a detailed walkthrough of Delta Force campaign chapter 5 "Valor".

How to complete Delta Force campaign chapter 5 "Valor"

Gear selection screen for Chapter 5 "Valor" (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

Valor is a very short chapter that takes place when one of the two Black Hawks crashes, and the other goes down to rescue the troops who were in it.

Valor Part 1: Airborne Black Hawks

Black Hawks Six-Two and Six-Four (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

The start of the mission is pretty straightforward. While two players get to use their primary weapons, the other two have to use the Black Hawk Miniguns to shoot down militia targets that can be seen swarming the roofs of buildings below.

Players who have their guns equipped are advised not to waste their ammunition on targets below as every single bullet will come in handy in the later stages of the chapter.

Unfortunately, the Black Hawk with the Miniguns attached gets hit with an RPG and goes down in flames with two players still inside. The second helicopter then sets down the two other players, who are tasked with reviving their downed teammates.

Valor Part 2: Assisting downed allies

Running towards your downed allies in Chapter 5 "Valor" (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

When the players that are still alive finally set foot on the ground, the downed teammates will already have a big chunk of their revival timer burnt out. That is why you need to spend all your stamina to sprint towards the markers of your teammates. The pathway is quite straightforward, as heading towards the markers will get you to the crash site without any hindrance. There will be a 90-second timer for the revival.

Valor Part 3: "Where's the rescue squad? We're it."

Taking refuge in the small room opened up by the crash (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

This is the last and the most brutal section of this chapter. You will find an entire fleet of civilians and militia flocking towards the crashed helicopter. Utilize your smokes to revive the downed teammates and head back to the open room right beside the crash. You will find the pilot dragging himself back to the corner of the room and asking, "Where's the rescue squad?", to which your character will reply with the famous movie dialogue.

"We're it."

Gamers familiar with the 2001 Black Hawk Down movie will now realize that this mission is rather a tragic one. Going back to the title of the chapter "Valor", this mission shows the survival spirit of your team and the pilot — stranded in the dead center of a town being swarmed by militia.

Snipers on the balconies will shoot at you (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

Your main aim here is to survive for 6 minutes and 30 seconds while waiting for the rescue squad. Try to take the corners of the room and settle down, guns set to semi-automatic, and shoot your bullets carefully at the enemy. The balconies of buildings far behind will be filled with civilians so be careful not to shoot them.

Instead, stay inside the room, and try to keep yourself and your team alive. As the timer slowly ticks down, you will realize that this is all for nothing as the bullets and med-packs will run dry. Ultimately, the enemy militia will overpower and kill all the brave souls in that room.

Ending cutscene in Chapter 5 "Valor" (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

As the timer runs out, all four squadmates will die, triggering a familiar cutscene inspired by the movie. You will see the pilot being smacked with the back of a gun and knocked out as he desperately tries to keep his family's photo in his hand. With this, the tragic Delta Force campaign chapter 5 "Valor" comes to an end.

