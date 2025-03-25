Delta Force Special Drink event: All rewards and how to unlock

The Delta Force Special Drink event is now underway, providing gamers with an opportunity to earn unique in-game rewards, all at no cost. Players will need to gather materials by participating in matches or trading Tekniq Alloys. The collected materials can be utilized to create beverages that offer various boosts to the Operators. The event began on March 21, 2025, and is scheduled to end on April 3, 2025.

This article explores the Delta Force Special Drink event and how gamers can get all of its rewards.

How to complete the Delta Force Special Drink event

Players have to collect items that can be obtained by completing objectives from the challenges menu. All the missions are listed on the Specialty Mix event page in Delta Force. For starters, it will provide participants with four base drinks: Jupiter Spirit, Light Spirit, Amber Dew, and Molasses. Selecting one of the bases will highlight the materials needed to make a cocktail.

Specialty Mix event page in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Gamers can go through the following steps to make a drink in the Delta Force Special Drink event:

Open Delta Force. Head to the Specialty Mix event page. Select a base and click the next option. Select the desired material from the menu and click Mix. Shake the materials by clicking the Hold to Shake option. Holding the options for a specific duration will prepare a drink. Click Next and check your inventory to carry the item in a Hazard Operations match.

The created drinks can only be used in a match in the Hazard Operations game mode. To create a unique drink, gamers must shake the mixer for a specified duration. With a collection of various items, players can create up to 12 distinct drinks by completing objectives and acquiring the necessary materials.

All drinks in Delta Force Special Drink event

Here is a list of drinks available in the Delta Force Special Drink event, detailing their required materials and the effects that each will have when consumed:

Materials in Delta Force Special Drink event (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Drink Drink effects Material requirements Approximate shaking time Star-studded Aiming speed: 180 seconds Quingyi drink

Coke

Mint 10 seconds Tulip Weight lifting: 300 seconds Amber dew

Lemon juice

Lemon 4 seconds Hi Bang Search speed boost: 300 seconds Amber dew

Lemon juice

Soda water 4 seconds The Long Farewell Fast physical recovery: 45 seconds Juniper spirit

Lemon spirit

Syrup 8 seconds The Mountain Search speed boost: 300 seconds

Weakness: 300 seconds Amber dew

Lemon juice

Syrup 6.5 seconds Wild rose Search speed boost: 300 seconds

Recoil control: 300 seconds Amber dew

Mint syrup 4 seconds Heartbeat Reload time: 300 seconds

Consumable use speed boost: 300 seconds Quingyi drink

Lemon juice

Mint 10 seconds Misty Morning Healing duration: 60 seconds

Decreased sprint speed: 60 seconds

Sedation: 180 seconds Molasses juice

Lemon juice

Syrup 2.7 seconds Reiss Healing duration: 180 seconds

Sedation: 180 seconds

Recoil control: 180 seconds Molasses juice

Coke

Mint 2.1 seconds Empty Mountain Physical attributes boots: 240 seconds Juiniper spirit

Soda water

Lemon 7.5 seconds Sky Island Aim speed: 180 seconds

Consumable speed boost: 300 seconds

Reload time: 300 seconds Quingyi drink

Cranberry juice

Mint 10 seconds Asara style Healing duration: 120 seconds

Sedation: 180 seconds

Decreased aiming speed: 120 seconds Molasses juice

Coke

Lemon 2.5 seconds

All rewards in Delta Force Special Drink event

Delta Force Special Drink event rewards (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Players will get limited-time rewards for completing the Delta Force Special Drink event. The rewards include items like Armament Vouchers and Featured Keycard Copy Packs for different maps. These can be redeemed from the Rewards tab on the Specialty Mix event page.

Here are all the items that gamers can get by completing the recipe collection objectives in the Delta Force Special Drink event:

Armament Voucher x1

Armament Voucher x1

Armament Voucher x1

Armament Voucher x1

Premium Weapon Selection Crate.

Premium Weapon Selection Crate

Space City Featured Keycard.

Zero Dam Featured Keycard.

Layali Grove Featured Keycard.

Brakkesh Featured Keycard.

This covers everything you need to know about the Delta Force Special Drink event.

