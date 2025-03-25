Delta Force Special Drink event: All rewards and how to unlock

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Mar 25, 2025 15:36 GMT
Specialty Mix event in Delta Force, Delta Force Drink Event
Special Mix event in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Delta Force Special Drink event is now underway, providing gamers with an opportunity to earn unique in-game rewards, all at no cost. Players will need to gather materials by participating in matches or trading Tekniq Alloys. The collected materials can be utilized to create beverages that offer various boosts to the Operators. The event began on March 21, 2025, and is scheduled to end on April 3, 2025.

This article explores the Delta Force Special Drink event and how gamers can get all of its rewards.

How to complete the Delta Force Special Drink event

Players have to collect items that can be obtained by completing objectives from the challenges menu. All the missions are listed on the Specialty Mix event page in Delta Force. For starters, it will provide participants with four base drinks: Jupiter Spirit, Light Spirit, Amber Dew, and Molasses. Selecting one of the bases will highlight the materials needed to make a cocktail.

Specialty Mix event page in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
Specialty Mix event page in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Gamers can go through the following steps to make a drink in the Delta Force Special Drink event:

  1. Open Delta Force.
  2. Head to the Specialty Mix event page.
  3. Select a base and click the next option.
  4. Select the desired material from the menu and click Mix.
  5. Shake the materials by clicking the Hold to Shake option.
  6. Holding the options for a specific duration will prepare a drink.
  7. Click Next and check your inventory to carry the item in a Hazard Operations match.

The created drinks can only be used in a match in the Hazard Operations game mode. To create a unique drink, gamers must shake the mixer for a specified duration. With a collection of various items, players can create up to 12 distinct drinks by completing objectives and acquiring the necessary materials.

All drinks in Delta Force Special Drink event

Here is a list of drinks available in the Delta Force Special Drink event, detailing their required materials and the effects that each will have when consumed:

Materials in Delta Force Special Drink event (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
Materials in Delta Force Special Drink event (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
DrinkDrink effectsMaterial requirements Approximate shaking time
Star-studdedAiming speed: 180 secondsQuingyi drink
Coke
Mint		10 seconds
TulipWeight lifting: 300 secondsAmber dew
Lemon juice
Lemon		4 seconds
Hi BangSearch speed boost: 300 secondsAmber dew
Lemon juice
Soda water		4 seconds
The Long FarewellFast physical recovery: 45 secondsJuniper spirit
Lemon spirit
Syrup		8 seconds
The MountainSearch speed boost: 300 seconds
Weakness: 300 seconds		Amber dew
Lemon juice
Syrup		6.5 seconds
Wild roseSearch speed boost: 300 seconds
Recoil control: 300 seconds		Amber dew
Mint syrup		4 seconds
HeartbeatReload time: 300 seconds
Consumable use speed boost: 300 seconds		Quingyi drink
Lemon juice
Mint		10 seconds
Misty MorningHealing duration: 60 seconds
Decreased sprint speed: 60 seconds
Sedation: 180 seconds		Molasses juice
Lemon juice
Syrup		2.7 seconds
ReissHealing duration: 180 seconds
Sedation: 180 seconds
Recoil control: 180 seconds		Molasses juice
Coke
Mint		2.1 seconds
Empty MountainPhysical attributes boots: 240 secondsJuiniper spirit
Soda water
Lemon		7.5 seconds
Sky IslandAim speed: 180 seconds
Consumable speed boost: 300 seconds
Reload time: 300 seconds		Quingyi drink
Cranberry juice
Mint		10 seconds
Asara styleHealing duration: 120 seconds
Sedation: 180 seconds
Decreased aiming speed: 120 seconds		Molasses juice
Coke
Lemon		2.5 seconds
All rewards in Delta Force Special Drink event

Delta Force Special Drink event rewards (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
Delta Force Special Drink event rewards (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Players will get limited-time rewards for completing the Delta Force Special Drink event. The rewards include items like Armament Vouchers and Featured Keycard Copy Packs for different maps. These can be redeemed from the Rewards tab on the Specialty Mix event page.

Here are all the items that gamers can get by completing the recipe collection objectives in the Delta Force Special Drink event:

  • Armament Voucher x1
  • Armament Voucher x1
  • Armament Voucher x1
  • Armament Voucher x1
  • Premium Weapon Selection Crate.
  • Premium Weapon Selection Crate
  • Space City Featured Keycard.
  • Zero Dam Featured Keycard.
  • Layali Grove Featured Keycard.
  • Brakkesh Featured Keycard.

This covers everything you need to know about the Delta Force Special Drink event.

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
