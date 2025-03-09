Delta Force Threshold Under Fire event: All rewards and how to claim

The Delta Force Threshold Under Fire event is now live, offering players a chance to earn free and exclusive rewards. This limited-time event is available on the Threshold map in the Siege game mode. To participate, players must complete specific challenges within the event period, with each being quite simple to complete and offering unique rewards.

On that note, here are all the Delta Force Threshold Under Fire event rewards and the quests you need to complete it.

Delta Force Threshold Under Fire event: Everything you need to know

The Delta Force Threshold Under Fire event commenced on March 7, 2025, and is scheduled to end on March 13, 2025. While the exact ending time isn't specified in-game, such events typically end at midnight UTC. Players can access the event's quests through the Event section in the main menu.

For those who don't know, the Siege mode in Delta Force is a fast-paced experience where teams compete to control multiple objectives within a single compact section of a map. This mode emulates the final stage of the classic Attack and Defend scenario, focusing on close-quarters combat and strategic point captures.

Delta Force Threshold Under Fire quests (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

Here are the challenges and their respective rewards for the Delta Force Threshold Under Fire event:

Play Warfare match x1 : Premium Weapon EXP Token.

: Premium Weapon EXP Token. Play match x1 in Siege mode of Warfare : 2x Premium Weapon EXP Tokens.

: 2x Premium Weapon EXP Tokens. Play match x3 in Siege mode of Warfare : Avatar - Paratrooper.

: Avatar - Paratrooper. Win match x3 in Siege mode of Warfare : 2x Merit Card

: 2x Merit Card Upgrade AKM to Lv.5 in Warfare : Premium Weapon EXP Token.

: Premium Weapon EXP Token. Upgrade AKM to Lv.30 in Warfare : 2x Armament Vouchers.

: 2x Armament Vouchers. Upgrade AKM to Lv.40 in Warfare : 3x Armament Vouchers.

: 3x Armament Vouchers. Upgrade AKM to Lv.50 in Warfare: Calling Card - Shoulder to Shoulder.

That's all you need to know about Delta Force Threshold Under Fire event. Note that it's unlikely the Paratrooper Avatar and the Shoulder to Shoulder Calling Card will return to the game once the event ends.

