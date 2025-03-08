Delta Force delays its closed beta test shutdown 

Delta Force's closed beta test has been underway for over a month now. Timi Studios released it in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ukraine, and Poland, letting those in the region experience what the game has to offer to the global audience. The test is also aimed at receiving feedback from players and ironing out any rough edges before the title is released globally.

Observing the love players showered on the game in the closed beta test, the developer has recently announced they have extended the test's shutdown date, allowing gamers more time to enjoy the game.

Read on to learn more about the announcement and the ongoing Delta Force closed beta test.

When will Delta Force's closed beta test end?

The developer, Timi Studios, recently posted on the title's X account that the game's closed beta test shutdown has been delayed to March 24, 2025, at 3:00 (UTC+0). However, the Google Play download option will be removed on March 8, 2025, at 2:00 (UTC+0). Additionally, players can expect the global launch date of the title to arrive pretty soon.

It's worth noting that once the test is shut down, gamers won't be able to log into the game, and all their progress, including those related to characters, will be wiped out. Moreover, should players keep the closed beta test installed on their device, it will automatically update itself to the official game version upon the title's release. So, there won't be any need to download the game again.

Lastly, players can still pre-register for the DF's global variant via the Google Play Store, App Store, or the game's official website.

