Delta Force breaks all-time player count on Steam after the launch of new season

Delta Force recently reached an all-time high player count on Steam after the release of Season 2 Starfall on January 18, 2025. According to Steamdb, the title recorded 131,264 active players on January 19, 2025. As of January 22, 2025, the game is among the top 10 titles with the most players on Steam.

The Team Jade title has seen inconsistent trends with the player count dipping below even 50,000 players earlier in January 2025.

Note: The player count data was retrieved from Steamdb.info

Delta Force breaks own Steam player count record after the release of Season 2

Delta Force Season 2 Starfall introduced a plethora of new content, including a new Operator, new maps, supplies, and the Hot Zone mode, where three teams of three fight one another on a compact map.

Ahead of the release, the title's Steam player count appeared inconsistent. Since January 14, 2025, it has dipped below 50,000 players a few times. However, this trend did not last long as the new season's release on January 18 drew the attention of many players.

The rise in the player count can be attributed to the update since the two occurred in close proximity. The update was on January 18 and the player count peaked on January 19, 2025.

As of this writing, the numbers have returned to about 100,000 active players regularly. Perhaps the release of the new Operator, Sineva, has helped draw in more fans along with the new mode and the Fortification System. Regardless, the new high is a remarkable achievement for the first-person shooter.

