Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil: Everything you need to know

With the Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil preview livestream concluded, we can take a look at the upcoming new season of TiMi Studio Group's tactical shooter, which is now releasing on mobiles. Set to arrive on April 21, 2025, Eclipse Vigil introduces various new elements into the tactical shooter, such as night maps, a new operator, weapons, and more.

Let us look at everything that Delta Force Season 3 has to offer below.

Upcoming features in Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil

Delta Force is finally coming to console

The development of Delta Force on consoles is in its final stages, and players can expect official game pages for Xbox and PlayStation. A Discord channel for Official Console updates and countdown has been opened in the Delta Force Discord server.

Controller support is finally coming to Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Controller support has finally been confirmed as the preview livestream for Eclipse Vigil showcased a controller warfare match.

Mobile version debut for Delta Force

Delta Force hits mobile devices on April 21, 2025, along with the new season Eclipse Vigil. Everyone who pre-registered for the much-anticipated release of the mobile version will attain the rewards right after logging in to the new season. These rewards include:

Weapon skins

Vehicle skins

Mandelbrick charm

Emotes

Avatar and Calling Card

New operator: Elio de Montbel aka Nox

A new assault-class operator is joining the Delta Force lineup as the third unit in this category. Nox is a stealthy but lethal new operator who specializes in clearing out enemy backlines without being detected by any recon abilities.

New operator Nox coming in Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Equipped with flashes, a whirlwing blade that can track enemies, and an ultimate that makes him both audibly and digitally invisible, Nox will ensure that snipers can never rest easy.

Operation Blackout in Delta Force Eclipse Vigil

Debuting in Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil is Operation Blackout, which will feature an exclusive night mode for two already existing maps, Trench Lines (Warfare) and Zero Dam (Operations). Players will be able to experience a deadly new environment in the dark as they resort to utilizing the latest NVD gear.

NVD and nightmode maps are coming with Operation Blackout (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

New NVD gear in both Warfare and Operations

New Night Vision Devices are being introduced in both multiplayer modes of Delta Force. New Operations helmets with NVD and warfare gear — equippable via scoring points — will debut with Eclipse Vigil's Operation Blackout. Players will witness a completely new form of warfare and extraction matches where danger lurks in every dark corner.

New mini-game mode later in the season

A new mini-game mode is coming to the Warfare primary mode of Delta Force on May 30, 2025. This mini-game mode features a 20v20 format where all participants will be players, and no bots will be preset to balance the matchmaking.

New mini-game mode coming to Warfare in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

This will be an attack-defend game mode where players will have a respawn timer of 10 seconds after each death. The cooldown for operator abilities will be increased for this specific new game mode. A max of six representatives from the respective factions will get auditioned for the new Battle Commander role via a voting system.

This battle commander will be able to speak to the entire team and mark objective points or vehicles with Military rank scores. Players completing these bounties will get rewarded with additional warfare points.

Additional new gameplay elements

With Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil, players will be able to equip new weapons, which are as follows:

K437 rifle

Double-barrel Shotgun

Composite Bow

For Operations players, these items will come alongside new ammunition. The most noteworthy among these new ammo types are Arrows for the composite bow and Dragon's Breath.

Flamethrower class gadget Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

A new Flamethrower class gadget is being introduced in Delta Force, which will allow players of a particular class to clear out closed spaces with this new device. It will have a fuel tank and a long range with devastating effects on opponents.

New vehicle GTQ-35 in Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Additionally, a light-armor tank is going to be introduced to the vehicle lineup, which brings the total number up to nine. Players will be able to bring this vehicle to dominate all vehicular combat-capable maps.

Eclipse Vigil Battlepass

The seasonal battle pass will feature an exciting outfit, Night Hawk, for Nox and cosmetics for all his abilities. This will be available at tier 80 of the Eclipse Vigil battle pass. Other than that, players can grab various new weapon skins, vehicular skins, and armament packages for both Warfare and Operations modes.

Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil battle pass (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

New Purple, Gold, and Red Rarity items in Eclipse Vigil Operations

Delta Force Operation players will get new items for all top three categories of items found as loot in the extraction game mode. New high-value items of various sizes can be fought for and extracted.

Quality-of-life updates for Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil

QOL improvements are coming with the new season, as players can now enjoy a better gameplay experience in TiMi Studio Group's tactical shooter. These QOL improvements are:

Killcams

Match Replays

Improved sound staging

Upgrades to the Anti-Cheat system

QOL changes in Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Updated Leaderboards for the new season

New Leaderboards based on various stats are being introduced in Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil. Players can now compete to be the best in the world in different categories like Merit, Capture points, and Extracted Value, and climb to the Hall of Fame.

New leaderboards in Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

These updated leaderboards will be unique for the two primary game modes, Operations and Warfare.

New Mandelbrick series cosmetics for latest weapons

Mandelbrick series cosmetics are some of the most sought-after skins in the game, which can be auctioned for really high prices in the marketplace. Joining the M4A1 and SCAR-H in this cosmetic lineup are weapons K416 and QBZ95-1.

New Mandelbrick gun cosmetics in Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

These two new additions are for class-unique weapons. Titled as the Fated Trigger series, these two new cosmetics can potentially be obtained from Mandelbricks at extremely low drop rates or from the Marketplace as direct purchases.

