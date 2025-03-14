Delta Force Mobile release date revealed

Delta Force Mobile will be released worldwide on April 21, 2025, as revealed by the game's official X handle. The title was initially scheduled for a January 20, 2025, launch but was delayed as the developers prioritized delivering a polished experience over a rushed release. Now, with the new date set, the wait is finally about to come to an end.

Ad

In this article, we will take a closer look at the game's release date and other key details surrounding its launch.

Delta Force Mobile release date confirmed

As mentioned earlier, Delta Force Mobile is set to launch on April 21, 2025. While the exact release time has not been provided, it has been confirmed that the game will be available simultaneously on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Google Play Games (PC).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The developers built suspense leading up to the announcement. On March 14, 2025, the official Delta Force X handle teased the community with a post stating ''Big news coming soon". About six hours later, they officially revealed the game's release date.

Additionally, the preregistration rewards have also been announced. There are eight rewards in total, which will be unlocked based on the number of preregistrations. The final milestone, at 25 million preregistrations, grants all players the AUG-Action Time skin. Notably, these rewards will be available to everyone, even those who did not pre-register.

Ad

To pre-register, simply search Delta Force on your App Store or Play Store and click the Pre-registration option.

Also read: Delta Force Mobile delayed to Summer 2025, here's why

The game was previously delayed as the developers, after conducting a closed beta and reviewing their production pipeline, realized that the earlier version might not deliver top-tier performance. To address this, they postponed the release to ensure a high-quality experience. While the game was already running well on mobile devices, the team aimed to further optimize its performance to make it accessible even on budget-friendly, low-spec phones.

Ad

With these improvements, we can expect Delta Force Mobile to run smoothly at launch and potentially become a popular choice among mobile gamers.

Check out our other articles from the esports and gaming section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.