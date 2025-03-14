  • home icon
Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass: All rewards, and is it worth buying

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Mar 14, 2025 19:14 GMT
Exploring Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Psyonix)
Exploring Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Psyonix)

Rocket League Season 18 is now live, bringing a variety of fresh content, including the Season 18 Rocket Pass, new mutators, a brand-new Arena, and more. Players can look forward to unique features and game-balancing changes such as bug fixes and matchmaking improvements.

This article will focus on the Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass, covering all its rewards, both premium and free, and analyze whether the premium version is worth purchasing.

All available rewards in Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass

The Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass features 100 tiers, with each tier in the Premium version offering a unique reward. The Free version also includes rewards, but only at select tiers.

Here’s a complete list of all the rewards available in the Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass, both Free and Premium:

Season 18 Rocket Pass rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Psyonix)
Season 18 Rocket Pass rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Psyonix)
TiersPremium RewardsFree Rewards
1Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Luxury Body
2Venom: Sneaky 7 Luxury DecalFuturist Luxury Player Title
3Starstud Luxury Rocket Boost
410% Party XP Boost
5100 CreditsSport Drop Sport Reward Item
6UG-66 Luxury Wheel
7Fast Catch Luxury Paint Finish
8Artificially Intelligent Luxury Player Title
9Vapor Web Luxury Animated Decal
105% XP BoostSport Drop Sport Reward Item
11Space Tower Luxury Antenna
12Kross Luxury Wheel
13Future Diodes Luxury Avatar BorderExplosion Warning Luxury Topper
14Cosmological Luxury Animated Decal
15100 CreditsSport Drop Sport Reward Item
16Stuffed Luxury Wheels
17Telepath Luxury Player Title
18Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Luxury Player BannerOctane Tenured Luxury Decal
19Show Me The Stars Luxury Player Anthem
20Mintstripe Luxury Trail Sport Drop Sport Reward Item
21T-I Breaker Luxury Wheels
22Spaceship Luxury TopperMegafrost Luxury Avatar Border
235% XP Boost
24Cracked Luxury Paint Finish
25100 CreditsSport Drop Sport Reward Item
26City Central Luxury Wheel
27What A Save! Luxury Player AnthemBreakout: Ultrabeam Luxury Decal
28Dominus: Futura Diodes Luxury Decal
29Time Traveller Luxury Player Title
30Pigeon 3000 Luxury TopperSport Drop Sport Reward Item
31Lunaria Luxury Rocket Boost
325% XP BoostJack-In-The-Box Luxury Antenna
33Rocket Drone Luxury Antenna
34Future Tile Luxury Avatar Border
35100 CreditsSport Drop Sport Reward Item
36Earth Drop Luxury Player Banner
37Future Diodes Luxury WheelsDominus: Tricera Luxury Decal
38Tense Tooth Luxury Topper
395% XP Boost
40Azure Luxury BodySport Drop Sport Reward Item
41Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack: Chase Pro Luxury Decal
42Plasma Ball Luxury Goal Explosion
43Hyperlite Luxury WheelsSuper S Luxury Paint Finish
44Utopian Luxury Engine Audio
45100 CreditsSport Drop Sport Reward Item
46Waypoint Luxury Trail
47Full Time Luxury Wheels
48Breakout: Tooth Care Luxury DecalSoar-Bae Luxury Wheels
49Future First Luxury Avatar Border
505% XP BoostSport Drop Sport Reward Item
51Electric Toothbrush Luxury Antenna
52Origato Luxury Wheels
53Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack: Rumble Bee Luxury Decal
54Azure Luxury Player Banner
55100 CreditsSport Drop Sport Reward Item
56City Central: Holographic Luxury Wheels (Holographic)
57Octane: Lightlane Luxury Animated Decal
585% Platy XP Boost
59Hexagonal Luxury Paint Finish
60R/T Luxury WheelsSport Drop Sport Reward Item
61Eclipse Luxury Rocket Boost
62Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack: EV Circuit Luxury Decal
63Venerate Luxury Animated Decal
64T-I Breaker: Infinite Luxury Wheels (Infinite)
65100 CreditsSport Drop Sport Reward Item
665% XP Boost
67Lunaria Luxury Trail
68Knotwork Luxury Animated Decal
69Hyperlite: Holographic Luxury Wheels
70Star Chart Luxury Goal ExplosionSport Drop Sport Reward Item
71T-I Breaker Luxury Wheels (Cobalt)
72Mintstriper Luxury Trail (Purple)
73Waypoint Luxury Trail (Pink)
74Star Chart Luxury Goal Explosion (Forest Green)
75City Central Luxury Wheels (Black)
76Lunaria Luxury Trail (Titanium White)
77Azure Luxury Body (Purple)
78City Central: Holographic Luxury Wheels (Titanium White)
79Eclipse Luxury Rocket Boost (Grey)
80100 CreditsSport Drop Sport Reward Item
81Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Luxury Body (Titanium White)
82Kross Luxury Wheels (Cobalt)
83Lunaria Luxury Rocket Boost (Orange)
84Hyperlite: Holographic Luxury Wheels (Burnt Sienna)
85T-I Breaker: Infinite Luxury Wheels (Titanium White)
86Plasma Ball Luxury Goal Explosion (Burnt Sienna)
87Starstud Luxury Rocket Boost (Forest Green)
88Hyperlite Luxury Wheels (Black)
89Plasma Ball Luxury Goal Explosion (Titanium White)
90100 CreditsSport Drop Sport Reward Item
91T-I Breaker: Infinite Luxury Wheels (Cobalt)
92Azure Luxury Body (Crimson)
93Eclipse Luxury Rocket Boost (Black)
94Mintstripe Luxury Trail (Forest Green)
95Hyperlite Luxury Wheels (Lime)
96Kross Luxury Wheels (Orange)
97Lunaria Luxury Trail (Grey)
98Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Luxury Body (Grey)
99Hyperlite: Holographic Luxury Wheels (Saffron)
100100 CreditsSport Drop Sport Reward Item
Also read — Rocket League Patch Notes v2.49 (March 14, 2025): New map, Daytona Scat Pack, Community spotlight, and more

Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass Price

The Rocket Pass comes in three versions:

  • Free
  • Rocket Pass Premium
  • Rocket Pass Premium Bundle

The Premium Rocket Pass costs 1,000 Credits (equivalent to $9.99). The Premium Bundle, priced at 2,000 Credits ($19.98), includes the Premium Pass along with 12 free Tier unlocks.

Is the Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass Worth It?

The free version offers minimal rewards, making it less appealing. However, the Premium Pass includes numerous exclusive items, with the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and Azura Car Bodies standing out as the highlights.

With 100 tiers of rewards, the pass provides significant value. Additionally, players can earn back the 1,000 Credits by completing all tiers, as ten tiers grant 100 Credits each. Considering the content and the ability to regain your Credits, the Premium Rocket Pass is a worthwhile purchase.

