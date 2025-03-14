Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass: All rewards, and is it worth buying

Rocket League Season 18 is now live, bringing a variety of fresh content, including the Season 18 Rocket Pass, new mutators, a brand-new Arena, and more. Players can look forward to unique features and game-balancing changes such as bug fixes and matchmaking improvements.
This article will focus on the Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass, covering all its rewards, both premium and free, and analyze whether the premium version is worth purchasing.
All available rewards in Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass
The Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass features 100 tiers, with each tier in the Premium version offering a unique reward. The Free version also includes rewards, but only at select tiers.
Here’s a complete list of all the rewards available in the Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass, both Free and Premium:
Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass Price
The Rocket Pass comes in three versions:
- Free
- Rocket Pass Premium
- Rocket Pass Premium Bundle
The Premium Rocket Pass costs 1,000 Credits (equivalent to $9.99). The Premium Bundle, priced at 2,000 Credits ($19.98), includes the Premium Pass along with 12 free Tier unlocks.
Is the Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass Worth It?
The free version offers minimal rewards, making it less appealing. However, the Premium Pass includes numerous exclusive items, with the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and Azura Car Bodies standing out as the highlights.
With 100 tiers of rewards, the pass provides significant value. Additionally, players can earn back the 1,000 Credits by completing all tiers, as ten tiers grant 100 Credits each. Considering the content and the ability to regain your Credits, the Premium Rocket Pass is a worthwhile purchase.
