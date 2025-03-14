Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass: All rewards, and is it worth buying

Rocket League Season 18 is now live, bringing a variety of fresh content, including the Season 18 Rocket Pass, new mutators, a brand-new Arena, and more. Players can look forward to unique features and game-balancing changes such as bug fixes and matchmaking improvements.

This article will focus on the Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass, covering all its rewards, both premium and free, and analyze whether the premium version is worth purchasing.

All available rewards in Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass

The Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass features 100 tiers, with each tier in the Premium version offering a unique reward. The Free version also includes rewards, but only at select tiers.

Here’s a complete list of all the rewards available in the Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass, both Free and Premium:

Season 18 Rocket Pass rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Psyonix)

Tiers Premium Rewards Free Rewards 1 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Luxury Body 2 Venom: Sneaky 7 Luxury Decal Futurist Luxury Player Title 3 Starstud Luxury Rocket Boost 4 10% Party XP Boost 5 100 Credits Sport Drop Sport Reward Item 6 UG-66 Luxury Wheel 7 Fast Catch Luxury Paint Finish 8 Artificially Intelligent Luxury Player Title 9 Vapor Web Luxury Animated Decal 10 5% XP Boost Sport Drop Sport Reward Item 11 Space Tower Luxury Antenna 12 Kross Luxury Wheel 13 Future Diodes Luxury Avatar Border Explosion Warning Luxury Topper 14 Cosmological Luxury Animated Decal 15 100 Credits Sport Drop Sport Reward Item 16 Stuffed Luxury Wheels 17 Telepath Luxury Player Title 18 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Luxury Player Banner Octane Tenured Luxury Decal 19 Show Me The Stars Luxury Player Anthem 20 Mintstripe Luxury Trail Sport Drop Sport Reward Item 21 T-I Breaker Luxury Wheels 22 Spaceship Luxury Topper Megafrost Luxury Avatar Border 23 5% XP Boost 24 Cracked Luxury Paint Finish 25 100 Credits Sport Drop Sport Reward Item 26 City Central Luxury Wheel 27 What A Save! Luxury Player Anthem Breakout: Ultrabeam Luxury Decal 28 Dominus: Futura Diodes Luxury Decal 29 Time Traveller Luxury Player Title 30 Pigeon 3000 Luxury Topper Sport Drop Sport Reward Item 31 Lunaria Luxury Rocket Boost 32 5% XP Boost Jack-In-The-Box Luxury Antenna 33 Rocket Drone Luxury Antenna 34 Future Tile Luxury Avatar Border 35 100 Credits Sport Drop Sport Reward Item 36 Earth Drop Luxury Player Banner 37 Future Diodes Luxury Wheels Dominus: Tricera Luxury Decal 38 Tense Tooth Luxury Topper 39 5% XP Boost 40 Azure Luxury Body Sport Drop Sport Reward Item 41 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack: Chase Pro Luxury Decal 42 Plasma Ball Luxury Goal Explosion 43 Hyperlite Luxury Wheels Super S Luxury Paint Finish 44 Utopian Luxury Engine Audio 45 100 Credits Sport Drop Sport Reward Item 46 Waypoint Luxury Trail 47 Full Time Luxury Wheels 48 Breakout: Tooth Care Luxury Decal Soar-Bae Luxury Wheels 49 Future First Luxury Avatar Border 50 5% XP Boost Sport Drop Sport Reward Item 51 Electric Toothbrush Luxury Antenna 52 Origato Luxury Wheels 53 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack: Rumble Bee Luxury Decal 54 Azure Luxury Player Banner 55 100 Credits Sport Drop Sport Reward Item 56 City Central: Holographic Luxury Wheels (Holographic) 57 Octane: Lightlane Luxury Animated Decal 58 5% Platy XP Boost 59 Hexagonal Luxury Paint Finish 60 R/T Luxury Wheels Sport Drop Sport Reward Item 61 Eclipse Luxury Rocket Boost 62 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack: EV Circuit Luxury Decal 63 Venerate Luxury Animated Decal 64 T-I Breaker: Infinite Luxury Wheels (Infinite) 65 100 Credits Sport Drop Sport Reward Item 66 5% XP Boost 67 Lunaria Luxury Trail 68 Knotwork Luxury Animated Decal 69 Hyperlite: Holographic Luxury Wheels 70 Star Chart Luxury Goal Explosion Sport Drop Sport Reward Item 71 T-I Breaker Luxury Wheels (Cobalt) 72 Mintstriper Luxury Trail (Purple) 73 Waypoint Luxury Trail (Pink) 74 Star Chart Luxury Goal Explosion (Forest Green) 75 City Central Luxury Wheels (Black) 76 Lunaria Luxury Trail (Titanium White) 77 Azure Luxury Body (Purple) 78 City Central: Holographic Luxury Wheels (Titanium White) 79 Eclipse Luxury Rocket Boost (Grey) 80 100 Credits Sport Drop Sport Reward Item 81 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Luxury Body (Titanium White) 82 Kross Luxury Wheels (Cobalt) 83 Lunaria Luxury Rocket Boost (Orange) 84 Hyperlite: Holographic Luxury Wheels (Burnt Sienna) 85 T-I Breaker: Infinite Luxury Wheels (Titanium White) 86 Plasma Ball Luxury Goal Explosion (Burnt Sienna) 87 Starstud Luxury Rocket Boost (Forest Green) 88 Hyperlite Luxury Wheels (Black) 89 Plasma Ball Luxury Goal Explosion (Titanium White) 90 100 Credits Sport Drop Sport Reward Item 91 T-I Breaker: Infinite Luxury Wheels (Cobalt) 92 Azure Luxury Body (Crimson) 93 Eclipse Luxury Rocket Boost (Black) 94 Mintstripe Luxury Trail (Forest Green) 95 Hyperlite Luxury Wheels (Lime) 96 Kross Luxury Wheels (Orange) 97 Lunaria Luxury Trail (Grey) 98 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack Luxury Body (Grey) 99 Hyperlite: Holographic Luxury Wheels (Saffron) 100 100 Credits Sport Drop Sport Reward Item

Also read — Rocket League Patch Notes v2.49 (March 14, 2025): New map, Daytona Scat Pack, Community spotlight, and more

Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass Price

The Rocket Pass comes in three versions:

Free

Rocket Pass Premium

Rocket Pass Premium Bundle

The Premium Rocket Pass costs 1,000 Credits (equivalent to $9.99). The Premium Bundle, priced at 2,000 Credits ($19.98), includes the Premium Pass along with 12 free Tier unlocks.

Is the Rocket League Season 18 Rocket Pass Worth It?

The free version offers minimal rewards, making it less appealing. However, the Premium Pass includes numerous exclusive items, with the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and Azura Car Bodies standing out as the highlights.

With 100 tiers of rewards, the pass provides significant value. Additionally, players can earn back the 1,000 Credits by completing all tiers, as ten tiers grant 100 Credits each. Considering the content and the ability to regain your Credits, the Premium Rocket Pass is a worthwhile purchase.

