"Console gamers are tired of waiting" Delta Force fans are disappointed with the game's approach towards PlayStation and Xbox

With Season 3 Eclipse Vigil right around the corner, Delta Force fans express their disappointment regarding the game's approach towards consoles. PlayStation and Xbox users have been requesting a console version since the game's early playtest days. A significant portion of Delta Force fans wants TiMi Studio Group to provide some information regarding consoles.

X user @wcarmesini expanded on the community's disappointment in a reply to an official Delta Force post by stating:

"The truth is that console gamers are tired of waiting. If the company doesn't update us on the news, or publish a roadmap, they will lose a good portion of their players."

Roadmaps are a great way to inform players about the plans a game company has for the upcoming year. From new map expansions to new characters, QOL updates, and many more, such possibilities can be covered through roadmaps.

While TiMi Studio Group did showcase a DF 2025 roadmap with the upcoming plans for year one, the lack of any official countdown of release window regarding a console version in that roadmap has been a major cause for disappointment.

There have been some leaks showcasing the console version under development, as well as some official news, like the Dev Q&A and the above X post, giving console players hope.

Delta Force fans voicing their concerns about console delay (Image via X || TiMi Studio Group)

In almost every X social media post Delta Force's official handle puts out, fans voice the dire need for some console news, especially pertaining to a release window. X user @AbiSalama states,

"Invest a bit more on console release for God's sake"

To this, the official game handle replied with a GIF hinting it is currently working on it. Even though subtle replies like this are essential in creating a bond with the fanbase, the lack of any official countdown for the console version has players scratching their heads.

Also read: Delta Force campaign Black Hawk Down review

Game Director's official statements for Delta Force fans

Back on February 20, 2025, the Game Director Shadow Guo, in a Q&A, talked about the issues that caused the delay on consoles. Initially, the console version was planned to come out in the first quarter of 2025. However, the delay Delta Force fans are concerned about arose after the development team encountered challenges regarding input fairness.

Game Director informs about console delay to Delta Force fans in a Q&A (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Additionally, the other primary challenge that the development team is tackling is the optimization and interaction of UI in the Operations game mode. Since Team Jade has high internal standards, they are not ready to release an unfinished console version that can hamper user experience. Shadow Guo formally apologized for the delay and request the understanding of the playerbase as they continue to tackle the issues.

