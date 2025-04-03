Delta Force Season 3 details leaked: Everything we know

Delta Force Season 3 details have been leaked by a reliable leaker who goes by @LeakersOnDF on the X social media platform. With the global release date of the new season confirmed to be April 21, 2025, there are a lot of things that TiMi Studio Group is rumoured to be introducing in the upcoming season. From new vehicles, weapon types, Twitch drops, and operators to events, players of both major game modes can expect various new additions to Delta Force.

In this article, we shall take a look at all the leaked information we have about Delta Force Season 3.

Note: All the information is provided by @LeakersOnDF on X (previously Twitter) and is based on leaks. Please take the information presented herein with a pinch of salt.

Delta Force Season 3 all details leaked

According to the Delta Force 2025 Roadmap, there are a plethora of additions debuting in the upcoming season, dubbed Eclipse Vigil. This nomenclature is a nod to the new additions, which include themes like 'invisibility' and 'night' incorporated into them. This is the new title for Season 3, after the previous one, "Nightwatch", was replaced.

Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Delta Force Mobile launch

Delta Force Mobile is set to be introduced on April 21, 2025, with the release of Season Eclipse Vigil. Players will be able to access Delta Force Mobile and receive all pre-registration bonuses after logging in from their mobile devices.

Mobile version launching with Delta Force Season 3 (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

New operator Nox for the Assault class

A new operator is leaked to be coming with Delta Force Season 3. Code-named Nox, this assault type operator will be introducing a Rotative Blade Cruiser tactical gadget, a throwable-type Flashbang, an ultimate ability titled Silent Ambush, and a lethal new passive dubbed Injury Expansion.

Nox, the new upcoming operator in Delta Force Season 3 (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The tactical gadget is a device that can lock onto enemies or be thrown directly. It tacks and follows enemies, then locks and detonates upon impact, applying a bleed debuff. It also slows down enemies. The Flashbang is a throwable utility that will detonate 1 second after hitting a wall or surface.

The ultimate ability is very special, wherein Nox players can reduce the sound they make, get an increased movement speed and also stay undetected by gadgets like Luna Arrow. The passive ability allows Nox to apply a debuff, which makes players downed by him take longer to revive or use consumables.

New weapons, including a Composite bow

With Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil, players will be able to unlock three new weapons. A rifle K437, a Double-barrel Shotgun and a Composite Bow. There will be new ammunition for the upcoming weapons as well. Players will be able to find these weapons in their Armory ready to be unlocked as soon as the season drops.

Night mode maps

Zero Dam will now have a night mode map for players to enjoy. This will be an altered version of the already existing Operations map, which is a go-to for new players in Delta Force extraction mode.

For warfare players, the Attack and Defend map Trench Lines will receive a night mode. This will make large-scale warfare for the control of the Windy Ridge Power Station more interesting.

New gear items - Night Vision goggles

Night Vision goggles with durability 20 and 50 are leaked to be introduced with Season Eclipse Vigil. These can be equipped in the Operations Game mode and utilized in the new night maps.

A new game mode leaked

A new game mode called Commander is set to be introduced in Season Ecplise Vigil. Right now, there isn't much information on the exact details of this mode, however, this will be similar to a mode that first appeared in Battlefield 2. This section will be updated when more details about this information are revealed.

New ground type vehicle

In Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil, a new ground type warfare vehicle inspired by a German Light Armored Vehicle is set to be introduced. Modelled after a vehicle from the World War II era, this vehicle will debut in the upcoming season on maps that feature vehicular combat.

