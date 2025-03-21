Delta Force Twitch drops: Weekend Luck Supply Pack and how to get it (March 21, 2025)

The Delta Force Twitch drops are back for the weekend, and you can now get yourself a Weekend Luck Supply Pack starting from March 21, 2025, over the weekend. The supply pack offers interesting Advanced Collectibles as well as a chance to get some Tekniq Alloys. You can watch a partner channel on Twitch for about 15 minutes to get this reward.

Ad

This article will go over how you can get the Delta Force Twitch drop over the weekend starting from March 21, 2025.

Delta Force Twitch drops: How to get the Weekend Luck Supply Pack

Delta Force Twitch Drops for the Weekend Luck Supply Pack will become available on March 21, 2025, from 9:00 UTC +0 onwards. Here are some steps you can follow to claim the rewards from Twitch:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

You must have your Level Infinite account connected to your Twitch account.

If it isn't already connected, you can go to the Delta Force Level Infinite website to start the process.

Once on the home page, log into your account and then connect it to Twitch by clicking on the 'Log Into Twitch Account' option.

This will take you to your Twitch account, where you will have to authorize the connection. Once the connection is successful, you can go ahead and watch any of the partnered Delta Force streamers.

To find them, you can simply go to the Drops and Rewards section on your Twitch profile and find Delta Force in the 'All Campaigns' tab.

Once you find the tab, you will also discover a link to all the eligible streamers. Watch any of them play the game for about 15 minutes in order to claim the Delta Force Twitch drops.

Ad

As mentioned earlier, you stand to win Advanced Collectibles or even Tekniq Alloys from these drops. While the rewards are not significant, they can still prove to be profitable. Collectibles can be sold for some extra money in the game while the Tekniq Alloys can help you get your hands on some valuable gear.

The last Weekend Luck Supply pack was active over the March 14, 2025 weekend. It is currently not known if it will return for the next weekend, so it's best to leverage it while it is here.

Ad

Read more Delta Force-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.