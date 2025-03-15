The official announcement regarding Delta Force Mobile Global Launch arrived on the title's official X page. Originally set to arrive on January 20, 2025, the title was postponed to a summer 2025 launch. As per the latest X post, the tactical shooter game will be available on all platforms in late April 2025. You can get some pre-registration perks by completing the process via the mobile app stores.

This article will discuss everything you need to know about the Delta Force Mobile Global Launch.

Delta Force Mobile Global Launch: Pre-registration process and release date

The Delta Force Mobile Global Launch is scheduled for April 21, 2025. With a modern take on the tactical shooter genre, this game is bringing a lot for mobile gamers who like intense combat and teamwork. The developer has already confirmed that the game will not be pay-to-win, and weapon skins don't have any real value. However, you can customize your weapon to ensure victory.

Follow the steps below to learn how to pre-register for Delta Force Mobile Global Launch.

Step 1: Open the app store of your device (Google Play Store for Android or App Store for iOS).

Open the app store of your device (Google Play Store for Android or App Store for iOS). Step 2: Go to the search bar and type Delta Force.

Go to the search bar and type Delta Force. Step 3: Once the game page opens in the store, click on the "Pre-register" button in Play Store and the "Pre-order" button if you are using an iOS device.

You can also pre-register from your PC. Open the Google Play Games on PC or click on this link to open the official game page on the digital storefront. Follow the same process after that to pre-register.

Delta Force Mobile Global Launch: Pre-registration rewards

On the official website, the developer also talked about certain pre-registration rewards. There are a total of 10 rewards available for the players. There are 10 milestones, and you will unlock the rewards as soon as a certain number of people complete pre-registration.

The pre-registration rewards for Delta Force Mobile (Image via Level Infinite)

The developer offers one costume, three fun skins, two vehicle skins, and a lot more. You can earn all these rewards once 25,000,000 people complete the registration.

First announced as Operation Delta back in 2023, the game has gone through a significant amount of rebranding. Throughout this time, the developer has run quite a few tests to ensure the game becomes flawless by the time of its launch.

