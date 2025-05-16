Where to find the nuke in Verdansk: Warzone guide

Players can now find a nuke in Verdansk Warzone. No, we are not talking about the missile that brought the payload to Verdansk, but rather an actual nuke, under the map. It can be seen inside Bunker 10, inside a locked-down room. This Easter egg is pretty straightforward and can be done in any game mode that you like, be it on Plunder or regular Battle Royale.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at how you can find the nuke in Verdansk in Warzone.

Warzone guide: How to find the nuke in Verdansk (2025)

To find the nuke in Verdansk, follow these steps in Warzone:

As soon as you spawn, navigate over to Bunker 10 . It is located near the Park POI. You can refer to the image below for the location.

. It is located near the Park POI. You can refer to the image below for the location. To enter the Bunker, you must enter a code. Fortunately, it isn't randomized, and you can just enter the following on the keypad: 31547206

Once the doors have opened, head straight inside.

Now go through the doors with the red light on top. It will be directly in front of you from the entrance.

on top. It will be directly in front of you from the entrance. Keep moving forward and run through the second set of doors. This will lead you to a room with some computer terminals and a large window.

Peek through the glass window, and you will see a massive nuke, just waiting there for you.

Also read: How to complete the Subway Easter egg in Verdansk

Guide to finding the Warzone nuke in Verdansk (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

That's it. You have now found the nuke in Verdansk. However, do note that at the time of writing, you cannot interact with the nuke. There is a possibility that future seasons might open up ways to interact with it or collect some rewards. But at the moment, it just remains there, hidden under Verdansk.

For now, it is just another fun addition that should keep fans engaged until Season 4 drops later this month.

Read more: How to complete the Bunker 11 Easter egg in Verdansk

That covers everything that you need to know to find the nuke in Verdansk. It is quite easy to complete and doesn't require any complex puzzle solving. Hence, if you are on the hunt for something unique on Verdansk, you should definitely give this Easter egg a shot.

