King of the Dead event in Black Ops 6 Zombies: All details explored

King of the Dead event in Black Ops 6 Zombies is a brand-new limited-time event (LTM) that is soon coming to the game. Featuring a leaderboard, the upcoming event incentivizes players to absolutely go all-out when it comes to blasting the heads off of zombies. Each kill counts, and the more you grind, the higher you go up the leaderboard.

Ad

In this article we will explore all relevant details associated with the King of the Dead event in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Read below to know more.

Everything we know about the King of the Dead event in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The King of the Dead LTM is going to be a leaderboard-style event in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Survivability is no longer a factor; kills are. In this game mode, your task is to rack up as many kills as you can. Each zombie that you eliminate earns you a point, and the more of them you can kill, the higher up the leaderboard you climb.

Ad

Trending

As soon as the event goes live, you have to play a match of Zombies to etch your name on the leaderboard. Once done, each kill will contribute points to your growth on the board.

Like mentioned above, each kill matters. The higher the difficulty of the enemy you have eliminated, the better you are rewarded. Each player who gets their name is on the leaderboard will be eligible for rewards. However, the higher up the ladder that you can climb, the better your end-of-event rewards.

Ad

Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 Reloaded key art (Image via Activision)

Check out: Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes: Cel-shaded maps, new LTM, and more

Ad

King of the Dead event in Black Ops 6 Zombies release countdown

The upcoming King of the Dead event in Black Ops 6 Zombies will go live for all regions on July 9, 2025, at 9 pm PT/ 4 am UTC (next day)/ 9:30 am IST (next day).

Here's a detailed look at the release dates and times for different regions of the globe:

Time Zone Date and time Pacific Time (PT) July 9, 2025, at 9 pm Mountain Time (MT) July 9, 2025, at 10 pm Central Time (CT) July 9, 2025, at 11 pm Eastern Time (ET) July 10, 2025, at 12 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) July 10, 2025, at 4 am Eastern European Time (EET) July 10, 2025, at 5 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK) July 10, 2025, at 7 am Indian Standard Time (IST) July 10, 2025, at 9:30 am China Standard Time (CST) July 10, 2025, at 12 pm Japan Standard Time (JST) July 10, 2025, at 1 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) July 10, 2025, at 2 pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) July 10, 2025, at 4 pm

Ad

Ad

Read more: Call of Duty x American Dad crossover is rumored to happen in Warzone and Black Ops 6

For more related Call of Duty articles, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More