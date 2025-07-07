King of the Dead event in Black Ops 6 Zombies: All details explored

King of the Dead event in Black Ops 6 Zombies is a brand-new limited-time event (LTM) that is soon coming to the game. Featuring a leaderboard, the upcoming event incentivizes players to absolutely go all-out when it comes to blasting the heads off of zombies. Each kill counts, and the more you grind, the higher you go up the leaderboard.
In this article we will explore all relevant details associated with the King of the Dead event in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Read below to know more.
Everything we know about the King of the Dead event in Black Ops 6 Zombies
The King of the Dead LTM is going to be a leaderboard-style event in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Survivability is no longer a factor; kills are. In this game mode, your task is to rack up as many kills as you can. Each zombie that you eliminate earns you a point, and the more of them you can kill, the higher up the leaderboard you climb.
As soon as the event goes live, you have to play a match of Zombies to etch your name on the leaderboard. Once done, each kill will contribute points to your growth on the board.
Like mentioned above, each kill matters. The higher the difficulty of the enemy you have eliminated, the better you are rewarded. Each player who gets their name is on the leaderboard will be eligible for rewards. However, the higher up the ladder that you can climb, the better your end-of-event rewards.
King of the Dead event in Black Ops 6 Zombies release countdown
The upcoming King of the Dead event in Black Ops 6 Zombies will go live for all regions on July 9, 2025, at 9 pm PT/ 4 am UTC (next day)/ 9:30 am IST (next day).
Here's a detailed look at the release dates and times for different regions of the globe:
