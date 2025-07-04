Call of Duty x American Dad crossover is rumored to happen in Warzone and Black Ops 6

A recent leak suggests that Black Ops 6 and Warzone may receive another crossover, this time with the animated sitcom American Dad. Not long ago, we saw a Beavis & Butt-Head collaboration in Call of Duty, which introduced various themed items, the highlight being the addition of both main characters as playable Operators.
If the American Dad crossover turns out to be true, we could see another wave of themed cosmetics and potentially playable characters from the series.
This article will delve into the leak and explore what we might expect from the upcoming Call of Duty x American Dad crossover in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
Call of Duty x American Dad crossover is reportedly coming in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
Popular Call of Duty leaker, @HeyImAlaix, recently revealed two upcoming Operators: Stan Smith and Roger, from the iconic animated sitcom American Dad. Alongside the Operator names, leaked voice lines from the characters were also shared, suggesting a Call of Duty x American Dad crossover may be on the way.
This leak aligns with Call of Duty’s ongoing trend of animated collaborations. Just like the recent Beavis & Butt-Head crossover that introduced both main characters as Operators, this potential American Dad collab also features two of the show’s main figures. With actual in-game footage of the Operators reportedly leaked, the crossover feels highly plausible.
Additionally, in the official content blog for Season 4 Reloaded, it was revealed that a new event titled CODToons is on the way. While very few details have been confirmed, current rumors hint that the event will feature cosmetics themed around American Dad, possibly marking the official launch of the crossover.
Leaked Operators:
- Stan Smith
- Roger
Both characters are rumored to be part of purchasable bundles, meaning players will likely need to spend real money to unlock them.
Potential CODToons event rewards themed around this animated sitcom:
- Smith Household Loading Screen
- Highly Productive Calling Card
- Stan Special GS45 Weapon Blueprint
That covers everything currently known about the rumored Call of Duty x American Dad crossover. However, since this information comes from leaks, it’s best to take it with a grain of salt and keep expectations in check.
