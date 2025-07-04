Call of Duty World War 2 players get hacked by RCE exploit right after Xbox Game Pass release

The latest wave of reports from players indicates that Call of Duty World War 2 players have fallen victim to unexpected Remote Code Execution (RCE) exploits from hackers. As per reports, this has been experienced by players who have resorted to downloading the game from the Xbox Game Pass right after its release on the platform.

Now, the Xbox Game Pass is definitely one of the most gamer-friendly platforms available to the community, providing them access to hundreds of titles for a nominal fee. However, from the looks of it, security checks during the debut of COD WW2 were lackluster, leading to such an outbreak.

RCE threat targets Call of Duty World War 2 players after Xbox Game Pass release

Call of Duty World War 2 was added to the Xbox Game Pass worldwide on June 30, 2025. While it was initially met with utmost positivity, fans are now having second thoughts as a number of reports indicate a major lapse in security within this platform.

As showcased by user @NerosCinema on X, a player, u/spulad, who had downloaded the game via the Xbox Game Pass, was subject to an RCE exploit. Hackers took control of his computer and proceeded to use the 'Notepad' app to communicate with the victim.

This is a major cause for concern. Considering the fact that titles like World War 2 were released close to a decade ago, they lack the security measures to keep up with the tools possessed by hackers of this day and age. Prior to re-releasing such titles on major platforms, the developers should incorporate a wave of stringent security updates to ensure that players do not lose the integrity of their computers because of such exploits.

As of now, we urge players to steer clear of Call of Duty World War 2 on Xbox Game Pass until an official hotfix patch or security update is released by the developers to amend the issue. Once an RCE hack is executed, the potential for catastrophic damage is unlimited, to say the least.

