How to get Beavis and Butt-Head Operators in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Beavis and Butt-Head are two new Operators added to Warzone and Black Ops 6 as part of the Call of Duty x Beavis and Butt-Head collaboration. They are the main protagonists and best friends in the animated series. There are two ways to unlock and acquire them, but neither is free, as you’ll need to spend real money.
This article explains how to unlock both Beavis and Butt-Head Operators in Warzone and Black Ops 6.
How to unlock Beavis and Butt-Head Operators in Warzone and Black Ops 6
Beavis and Butt-Head can be unlocked in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Warzone via two methods: through a limited-time event or by purchasing the Tracer Pack: Beavis and Butt-Head bundle.
Option 1: Unlocking via the event
The Beavis and Butt-Head event features two reward tracks: free and premium sections, each offering 10 rewards. Both Operators are part of the Premium Track, which must be purchased for 1,100 CP, equivalent to $9.99.
- Upon purchasing the Premium Track, you'll immediately unlock the Beavis Operator as an instant reward.
- The Butt-Head Operator is the final reward on the Premium Track and requires earning in-game XP to unlock.
To skip the XP grind and unlock Butt-Head instantly, you can spend an additional 1,350 CP, bringing the total to 2,450 CP for both Operators.
Also read: Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes
Option 2: Unlocking via the Tracer Pack bundle
As part of the crossover, you can also purchase the Tracer Pack: Beavis and Butt-Head bundle. However, it is not yet available in the in-game store, and its official price has not been revealed either — it's expected to cost around 2,800 CP. This option grants access to both Operators, regardless of whether you've purchased the Premium Track or not.
The bundle includes:
- “Recon Beavis” Operator Skin
- “Infil Butt Head” Operator Skin
- “T.P. Destroyer” CR-56 AMAX assault rifle Blueprint (Cel-Shaded Green Tracers; T.P. Fart Death FX)
- “Suck Less” KSV SMG Blueprint (Cel-Shaded Green Tracers; T.P. Fart Death FX)
- “Cornholio’s Wrath” Feng 82 LMG Blueprint (Cel-Shaded Green Tracers; T.P. Fart Death FX)
- “Kick ‘em in the Nads!” Finishing Move
- “Punch Boys” Emote
- “Nacho Devil” Weapon Charm
- “Heh, You Suck” animated Emblem
- “Operation Nutcracker” animated Calling Card
- “Dummy Ops” Loading Screen
Also read: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch notes
