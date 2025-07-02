Beavis and Butt-Head event in Warzone and Black Ops 6: All rewards and how to get them

The Call of Duty x Beavis and Butt-Head event is currently live in Warzone and Black Ops 6 as part of Season 4 Reloaded. This collaboration with the popular sitcom series has brought a range of themed content to CoD, including the titular event itself, new limited-time modes, and an exclusive bundle. The event features a variety of rewards, most of which are inspired by the sitcom.
There’s also a paid section called the Premium Track, which offers some exclusive rewards.
This article covers all the rewards available in the Beavis and Butt-Head event and explains how to unlock them in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
All the Beavis and Butt-Head event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
The Call of Duty x Beavis and Butt-Head event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone offers 20 rewards: 10 available for free and 10 unlockable through the paid Premium Track.
Each item in the event is unlocked as you earn XP, though the exact XP requirements for each reward unlock are kept hidden. To unlock all the rewards, simply play matches and accumulate XP. In the previous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event, which also featured two tracks with 20 rewards, players needed 370,000 XP to complete it, so it’s possible this event may require a similar amount.
To collect all the rewards, you’ll need to purchase the Premium Track, which costs 1,100 COD Points (approximately 9.99 USD).
Here’s a list of all the rewards you can unlock during the event:
How to acquire all the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Beavis and Butt-Head event
To earn rewards from the event, you need to collect XP. The process is straightforward, and you don’t have to focus specifically on the event. Just play any of your preferred modes, whether it’s BO6 Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, and you’ll automatically earn XP, which progresses the event.
Alternatively, this time around, you can instantly unlock all rewards without grinding XP. If you’ve already purchased the Premium Track for 1,100 CP, you’ll need an additional 1,350 CP to unlock every reward immediately.
In total, to instantly claim all 20 rewards, you’ll need to spend 2,450 CP.
