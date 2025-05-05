Call of Duty might feature pay-to-play LTMs in Black Ops 7

Starting with Black Ops 7, you may just have to pay to play certain limited-time modes. According to popular COD source @TheGhostOfHope on X, Activision is potentially looking to create Battle Pass exclusive events/LTMs. This means these would be exclusive to owners of the pass – others would miss out on it all. The concept is in stark contrast to the current system, where events and LTMs are open to everyone.

Though the report is officially unconfirmed, the leaker has previously provided reliable information. As a result, some are concerned about the potential change. Here's more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by @TheGhostOfHope on X. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Black Ops 7 could have pay-to-play LTMs exclusive to Battle Pass owners

If rumors and leaks are to be believed, Call of Duty 2025 (popularly called Black Ops 7) is currently under development. Activision is known for releasing COD games annually, and this year should be no different since Black Ops 6 was released in October 2024.

Though the game is still a well-kept secret, dataminers and leakers like @TheGhostOfHope often provide intel ahead of release. On May 4, 2025, the popular COD source took to X, sharing a post detailing major Battle Pass changes in the upcoming title.

According to the post, Black Ops 7 could feature "higher value" LTMs, which would be exclusive to Battle Pass owners. These LTMs/events will also feature higher-tier rewards, Operator skins, weapon skins, and much more. Thus, some in-game items could become exclusive to owners of the pass.

This is in contrast with the current situation, where a Premium Event Track allows players to choose if they'd like to pay for better rewards or not. The Premium track generally costs 1100 COD points, the same as the Battle Pass.

One could see this idea as streamlining the rewards system under one umbrella – the Battle Pass. However, it also means casual players without the pass will inadvertently miss out on some interesting LTMs and events.

Regardless, the intel is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Black Ops 7 or Call of Duty 2025 hasn't been announced yet, and therefore, there's no way to tell if the changes will take place.

