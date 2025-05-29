All Warzone Ranked Play rewards in Season 4 and how to get them

Call of Duty fans can now earn a fresh set of Warzone Ranked Play rewards in Season 4. Ranked Play arrived in Verdansk last season, and it became an instant hit among fans. Continuing their tradition of rewarding fans, Season 4 has brought a host of unique in-game items to collect as rewards for securing wins and ranking up against all odds in this highly competitive mode.
So, without any further ado, let's take a quick look at all the Warzone Ranked Play rewards in Season 4 and how you can earn them.
How to get all Warzone Ranked Play rewards in Season 4
Given below are all the Warzone Ranked Play rewards in Season 4, along with the criteria to unlock them:
- First Season Win: Weapon Charm
- Get 25 Eliminations: Elimination Sticker
- Get 100 Eliminations: Elimination Weapon Camo
- Get 250 Eliminations: Elimination LR 7.62 Weapon Blueprint
- Silver: “Ranked Season 4 – Silver” Emblem
- Gold: “Ranked Season 4 – Gold” Emblem and Decal
- Platinum: “Ranked Season 4 – Platinum” Emblem and Decal
- Diamond: “Ranked Season 4 – Diamond” Emblem and Decal
- Crimson: “Ranked Season 4 – Crimson” Emblem and Decal
- Iridescent: “Ranked Season 4 – Iridescent” Emblem and Decal
- Top 250: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250” Emblem and Decal
- Season 04 Champion: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250 Champion” Emblem
These rewards are awarded based on wins, total eliminations, and Rank (Skill Rating) in the mode. For instance, eliminating 100 enemies in Ranked Play would award you with a unique Weapon Camo. Likewise, being on top of the Season 4 Ranked Leaderboard will earn you the title of Season 04 Champion, and COD will award you with a special "Top 250 Champion" Emblem.
Do note that these rewards are Season 4 exclusive. Once the season concludes, you'll no longer be able to get your hands on these items. Hence, if you want any of these rewards, it's recommended to get started on the Ranked Play grind right now!
That covers all the Warzone Ranked Play rewards in Season 4 and how you can unlock them.
