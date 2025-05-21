How did Stitch survive the aftermath with Adler in Call of Duty?

Call of Duty recently confirmed that Stitch is returning in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4. Although his return has many excited, some are still wondering how he survived the aftermath with Russell Adler, and it is a valid concern.

Ad

For the fans who are new to the series, back in Black Ops Cold War's extended storyline, we were shown a cutscene where Russell points his gun at Stitch, and is followed by a gunshot, and the screen turns black. This led many to believe that Stitch was dead.

However, when Call of Duty announced that Stitch was returning in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4, veteran fans were excited yet confused about how he had survived the aftermath. This led to a rise in speculations and fan theories on online platforms. Fortunately, we now know what exactly went down back in the Cold War and how he could survive the face-off with Adler.

Ad

Trending

What happened to Stitch after his showdown with Adler in Call of Duty?

The truth about how Stitch survived is that he was never shot by Adler in Call of Duty. In the aforementioned Cold War cutscene, we only hear a gunshot followed by the screen turning black. There wasn't any evidence of him getting shot. Since he wasn't actually shot dead, he is still alive.

Ad

Ad

Also read: Call of Duty announces Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 with a familiar face returning

Now you might be wondering, why did Adler spare him despite all the hell that he put him through?

Well, in the final scene, Stitch discusses with Russell that Perseus is an idea and it cannot be killed. Irrespective of Adler's decision, Perseus would prevail. His death wouldn't change a thing.

This made Russell realize that if he had killed him, Perseus would have carried on anyway, and hence, Russell, being the smart guy, just decided to keep him alive so that he might come in handy later.

Ad

After this decision, the Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin was sent off to a remote black site in Iceland.

In the Season 4 Cinematic Story trailer, we can see Rogue Black Ops led by Adler, breaking into the remote black site and striking a deal with the devil himself to gain an upper hand in their fight against Pantheon. According to the current lore, Adler has his hands on the list of all Pantheon agents who have infiltrated the CIA.

Ad

Unfortunately, this list is an old Soviet cipher, and only one person can decipher it, and he is none other than Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin. Hence, Rogue Black Ops, led by Adler, head over to Iceland to bring the devil back so that he can help decipher the names for them and eliminate all the Pantheon agents who are impersonating CIA agents.

Read more: Classic Black Ops 2 Zombies mode could return with Black Ops 6 Season 4, suggests new teaser

Ad

That covers everything that you need to know about how Vikhor Kuzmin survived his showdown with Adler in Call of Duty.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, make sure to check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More