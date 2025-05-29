Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Battle Pass: Price, BlackCell, and content explained

The Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Battle Pass will cost you 1,100 COD Points. On the other hand, the Battle Pass Bundle will cost you 2,400 COD Points and will unlock the Instant Rewards page right away. The new pass has over 110 items that you can unlock, including new Base Weapons, Mil-Sim Operator Skins, and much more.

This article will go over the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Battle Pass and provide details about it ahead of the new update on May 29, 2025.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Battle Pass: Details explained

WZ BO6 Battle Pass Season 4 (Image via Activision)

As mentioned earlier, the Battle Pass will cost you 1,100 COD Points, while the Battle Pass Bundle with additional rewards will set you back by about 2,400 COD Points. Furthermore, if you'd like to purchase BlackCell, it would cost you about $30 and allow you to access even better items.

The Instant Rewards page is unlocked immediately if you purchase the Battle Pass Bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4. Here are some of the items you will get from it:

10% Battle Pass XP Boost

The new “Supermax” Stitch Operator and “Supermax BlackCell” Stitch Operator Skin for those who purchase BlackCell

The “Lock Up” Legendary Blueprint for the Feng 82 LMG

The “Try Me!” Emote

The “Untamable” Large Decal

Start to unlock up to 1,100 COD Points as you progress through the Battle Pass

These are just some of the things you can get from the Battle Pass. With the bundle, the difference is that you get them faster. However, BlackCell members have even greater rewards waiting for them.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 BlackCell

New BlackCell Operator in Season 4 (Image via Activision)

The main new Operator offered in BlackCell in Season 4 is Omen. A monstrous blue-hued character with horns protruding from his head, he also comes with his three-headed guard dog.

BlackCell owners get to access the Battle Pass via the exclusive BlackCell page. This allows them to instantly unlock the following items:

The “Omen” BlackCell Operator and Skin

10% XP Boost

1,100 COD Points

The “Guard Dog” Companion Finishing Move

The “Hellblock” Mastercraft Blueprint for the Ladra SMG

The “Kill Tally” Gun Screen

The “BlackCell” Clan Tag (showcased in Lobbies and Winner’s Circles)

Apart from that, owners also get to collect various exclusive BlackCell items, which include skins for Stitch (two skins), Bailey, Payne, Caine, Brutus, and Adler. They also get Weapon Blueprints for the following guns:

Krig C (Assault Rifle)

XMG (LMG)

SWAT 5.56 (Marksman Rifle)

ASG-98 (Shotgun)

FFAR 1 (Assault Rifle)

Model L (Assault Rifle)

LC10 (SMG)

These are just some of the rewards from the plethora that awaits BlackCell owners in the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Battle Pass. They will also receive additional daily challenges in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Zombies, as well as Multiplayer.

Finally, BlackCell owners will also get a 10% Player and Weapon XP Loyalty Bonus if they bought it in the previous season, and up to 30% if they bought it in all seasons.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 releases on May 29, 2025, following which players can download the update and start making progress in the latest Battle Pass.

