Call of Duty has added five new weapons in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4. All of them can be unlocked for free through the Season 4 Battle Pass or via an in-game event. Two of these weapons are now available, one will join the games in the season, and the final two will be added with the mid-season update. They have quite the variety, as one would expect.

This season has a new SMG, Assault Rifle, Marksman Rifle, Special Weapon, and Melee Weapon. So, without any further ado, let us take a closer look at all the new weapons in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4.

List of new weapons in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4

Given below is the list of all new weapons in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4:

LC10

FFAR 1

Essex Model 07

Olympia

Pickaxe

Here's a brief overview of the new weapons in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4, and how you can get them in the games:

LC10: The LC10 is an SMG and will be available in the games at launch . It is a full-auto gun that is capable of handling gunfights at medium ranges thanks to its impressive accuracy. Its mobility and handling stats, however, aren't great. That said, its rate of fire is quite decent for close and mid-range combat. Players can avail it for free through Page 3 of the Battle Pass .

The LC10 is an and will be available in the games . It is a full-auto gun that is capable of handling gunfights at medium ranges thanks to its impressive accuracy. Its mobility and handling stats, however, aren't great. That said, its rate of fire is quite decent for close and mid-range combat. Players can avail it for free through . FFAR 1: It is an Assault Rifle , just like it was back in the day. It boasts a fast rate of fire, and it allows it to outshine others in its class in close-range combat. However, to balance it, it was stripped of mobility and handling stats. It can also be unlocked for free and can be availed on Page 6 of the Battle Pass . FFAR 1 will be available at launch .

It is an , just like it was back in the day. It boasts a fast rate of fire, and it allows it to outshine others in its class in close-range combat. However, to balance it, it was stripped of mobility and handling stats. It can also be unlocked for free and can be availed on . FFAR 1 will be available . Essex Model 07: It is a new Marksman Rifle and will join the games later in the season. It'll be available as an event reward . As for the gun itself, it is a lever-action rifle, which can deal high damage, easily annihilating any enemy that dares stand in front of it. However, it is not a suitable pick for aggressive plays as it has a slow rate of fire and poor handling stats.

It is a new and will join the games later in the season. It'll be available as an . As for the gun itself, it is a lever-action rifle, which can deal high damage, easily annihilating any enemy that dares stand in front of it. However, it is not a suitable pick for aggressive plays as it has a slow rate of fire and poor handling stats. Olympia: The classic Olympia is returning with Season 4 Reloaded . But it won't return as a Shotgun but rather as a Special Weapon. Technically, it is still a double-barrel shotgun with a high damage output and decent range. It too will be available as a free event reward .

The classic Olympia is returning with . But it won't return as a Shotgun but rather as a Special Weapon. Technically, it is still a double-barrel shotgun with a high damage output and decent range. It too will be available as a . Pickaxe: Lastly, we have the Pickaxe, a Melee Weapon. It can one-hit kill targets with decent attack speed. However, it lacks range, meaning you must get really close to your opponents. It will also be available as an event reward and arrives in Season 4 Reloaded.

These are all the new weapons in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4. Most of them will be available quite early on in the season with the classic Olympia and the Pickaxe joining later in Season 4 Reloaded.

That covers everything that you need to know about all the new weapons in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4.

