Black Ops 6 Season 4 patch notes: Grief returns, new maps, modes, and more

Black Ops 6 Season 4 patch notes have officially arrived. The latest season has brought brand new maps, modes, weapons, and much more. With the fan-favorite mode Grief returning to Black Ops 6 Zombies, it's also a great season for undead fans to hop on and play Season 4 of Black Ops 6. Treyarch has also added new Dark Ops Challenges and much more.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the entire Black Ops 6 Season 4 patch notes.

Black Ops 6 Season 4 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Black Ops 6 after today's update:

New Multiplayer Maps

Shutdown (6v6)

Before breaking out Stitch, Adler and team first need to cut off the power to the black site prison, bringing them to a hydroelectric plant built on the rugged volcanic terrain of Iceland. Fight in and around the central building housing the now wrecked Turbine or dive down the Sluice into the Lake, its waters hugging the plant’s south end by the Transformers. Jump up by the red container to target enemies from far out or swim back onshore to reach the Atrium and Parking.

Ad

Trending

Fugitive (6v6)

Deploy to a secret CIA black site in a remote part of Iceland, the very location where Stitch has been imprisoned until Adler brings him in as an unlikely ally for an urgent operation. With the power out, Adler and his crew seize their chance to infiltrate the prison, climbing, zipping, and battling their way through the frozen compound.

Blitz (6v6, 2v2)

Traffic comes to a halt as Pantheon reinforcements race toward the prison but get ambushed by the Rogue team. Leave the road and seek out targets over the rugged terrain of the Cliffside or move inland, ambushing enemies at the Waterfall.

Ad

New Multiplayer Modes

Team Elimination

In this twist on Kill Confirmed, two teams are given a limited number of lives each round as they fight to be the last surviving team. Players drop a dog tag on death that can be picked up by the enemy to confirm the kill or by a teammate to deny the opposing team. Survive longer than the other team or hold the most remaining lives when the timer ends to win the round.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

New Weapons (Multiplayer & Zombies)

LC10 - SMG (Battle Pass)

Full-auto submachine gun. Excellent accuracy and range, with a moderate rate of fire. Average mobility and very slow handling for its class.

Returning after its debut in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the LC10 SMG spits out rounds fast coupled with good accuracy and range, moderate damage, and a quick reload to get you back into the fight.

FFAR 1 - Assault Rifle (Battle Pass)

Ad

Full-auto assault rifle. Very high rate of fire and excellent CQB power, but slower handling and mobility.

Boasting a blazing fast fire rate that rivals the SMG weapon class, this bullpup Assault Rifle is designed for taking down targets fast. The somewhat unpredictable recoil favors burst fire when tackling distant targets, but once you’re locked on it’s all over for them.

Essex Model 07 - Marksman Rifle (In-Season, Event Reward)

Ad

Lever-action marksman rifle. High damage potential. Balanced by slower rate of fire and handling.

Inflict heavy critical point damage with this lever-action tactical rifle. An ideal tool for the new sheriff in town, this classic armament offers smooth handling with shots that quickly recenter after kicking up. Choose from a variety of Levers to further customize the weapon’s action, improving ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and other movement abilities.

Ad

New Attachments

G-Grip (Battle Pass)

Vertical foregrip with integrated laser for improved firing stability, horizontal recoil control, and tightened spread when transitioning between hipfire and aiming down sights. Beam: Blue. Blocks Laser attachments.

Available for SMGs (except PP-19) and Assault Rifles

Stryder .22 3-Round Burst Mod (Launch, Event Reward)

Convert the Stryder .22 into a 3-round burst. Drastically improves fire rate and maintains manageable gun kick but alters the weapon’s damage profile outside of the effective range.

Ad

SVD Full Auto Mod (In-Season, Event Reward)

Convert the SVD from semi-auto to full-auto functionality, ramping up the speed of your damage output and drastically improving recoil and handling.

TR2 CQB Auto Conversion

Alter the TR2 Marksman Rifle to fire handgun caliber rounds, resulting in a Marksman Rifle with a compact frame and fully automatic capabilities that rival fire rates of an SMG!

New Scorestreak (Multiplayer & Zombies)

Grim Reaper (In-Season)

Powerful semi-automatic launcher that can fire up to four rockets in one load.

Wield the Grim Reaper, a quad tube loaded Launcher capable of inflicting heavy damage on enemies. Whether targeting Operators or locking on to enemy Scorestreaks, the Grim Reaper’s payload delivers a huge explosion. The weapon is lost if you’re taken out, so save it for the right moment and bring backup to ensure you have the protection needed to unleash havoc.

Ad

Grief Returns to Zombies

Not seen since Black Ops 2, Grief returns to Zombies! This fan-favorite mode pits two teams of four against each other, with both sides vying to out-survive the other. As the battlelines are drawn between S.A.M. and Director Richtofen, each team pledges their support to one of these rivals at the start of a match, subsequently receiving handler comms support from one of them throughout the ensuing chaos.

Ad

4v4 competitive mode where two teams outwit and outlast each other. Capture zones to debuff enemies. No damage against other players. Respawns every third round.

Available Maps: Liberty Falls, Terminus, Citadelle des Morts, The Tomb, Shattered Veil.

Restricted: Wonder Weapons, GobbleGums: Exit Strategy, Idle Eyes, Wonderbar!, Time Out, and Flavor Hex (Season 04 GobbleGum).

For more details about the return of Grief visit the COD Blog.

New Zombies Challenges

Dark Ops Challenges (Launch)

Ad

A mysterious new set of hidden Calling Cards and bounteous amounts of XP are available at the start of Season 04, thanks to a fresh drop of Zombies Dark Ops Challenges. Who knows... maybe there’s even one for Grief.

New Ammo Mod

Shatter Blast (Launch)

“Bullets deal explosive damage. Each bullet has a chance to create an explosion that destroys armor.”

Modify your ammunition to explode the toughened armor of certain normal and Special undead enemies. This mod also has a second benefit, creating an area-of-effect blast radius at the same time, whether any armor is shattered or not.

Augments

Major

Big Game

Shatter Blast can be used against Elite enemies. Expect an impressively sized explosion.

Blast Chain

On explosion, three additional explosions occur in rapid succession.

Blast Repair

For every enemy that has its armor destroyed by Shatter Blast, armor health will be restored for the player.

Minor

Blast Zone

Increase the size of the explosion.

Blast Boost

Increase the explosion damage.

Blast Wave

Normal enemies are knocked down by the explosion.

Ad

Available at Launch, crack your teeth on three new GobbleGums, available across all maps once you earn or unlock them and equip them in your GobbleGum Loadout Pack.

Explosive Flourish (Epic): Reloading your weapon creates an explosion around you. GobbleGum lasts 2 minutes.

Flavor Hex (Legendary): Activates a random Ultra GobbleGum.

Rainburps (Whimsical): Zombies killed belch sparkly rainbow bubbles. Lasts 3 minutes.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Firing Range

Adjusted start spawns for Search and Destroy.

Fixed water alignment with ground.

Nomad

Fixed rendering distance on building.

Fixed missing geometry on a wall.

Dealership

Fixed collision along the street to stop equipment from falling through.

Ad

Modes

Free For All

Made improvements to Free For All spawn logic.

Infected

Addressed an issue that could prevent the first Infected player from accessing their Loadout.

Scorestreaks

Addressed an issue that could prevent lingering fire from persisting after a Napalm Strike.

Audio

Addressed several missing voice lines across multiple Operators.

UI

Detailed Death Recap

We've rolled out an expanded version of the Death Recap Widget to provide more detailed information about how you were eliminated. In addition to showing attacker count and damage dealt, the widget now highlights key conditions that contributed to your death:

Affected by Live Ping: Indicates if the enemy had you pinged.

Affected by UAV: Indicates if you were revealed on the minimap by a UAV or HARP.

Affected by Unsuppressed Weapon: Indicates if firing an unsuppressed weapon exposes your position to nearby enemies.

Affected by Body Shield on Teammate: Indicates your position was revealed by a teammate who was held as Body Shield by an enemy.

Affected by Sleeper Agent: Indicates you were eliminated by an enemy infiltrating your team with the Sleeper Agent Field upgrade.

Affected by Scout Pulse: Indicated you were eliminated by an enemy using the Scout Pulse Scorestreak.

Affected by Prox Alarm: Indicated your position was revealed by a Prox Alarm tactical equipment.

Affected by Signal Lure: Indicated your position was revealed because you use the Signal Lure Field Upgrade.

Fixed an issue where players were able to open the Fire Mod Attachment Skins section by using the contextual menu in the Weapons tab..

Fixed an issue when highlighting a Non-Prestige Challenge, the Challenge complete state would display the incorrect progress and the metadata would be missing.

Fixed an issue where Fire Mod Attachments would have UI for available skins, but could not be interacted with.

Fixed an issue where the Scoreboard would display 8 rounds as the Win Limit, despite the game ending at 6 Rounds.

Fixed an issue where the “YOU ARE ELIMINATED” splash would remain on screen.

Ad

Stability

Theater Mode temporarily disabled due to an issue with loading replays.

Ranked Play

Keep your Enemies close in Ranked Play as the competition continues in Season 04 with new rewards to claim.

Restrictions Update

SMGs

C9

Tacticals

Flashbangs

Season 04 Rank Setback

Competitors who are continuing their conquest in Ranked Play from Season 03 will notice that their accounts may have been set back as outlined in previous notes.

Every new Season, your Rank may be rolled back based on where you ended the previous season, as follows:

Bronze or Silver Rank players are not impacted by the Seasonal setback and will be able to pick up where they ended Season 03 with no SR deduction.

Gold or Platinum Rank players will start Season 04 in Tier I of Gold or Platinum respectively.

Diamond Rank and above players will start the Season 04 at Diamond I.

Ad

Demotion Protection

Demotion Protection will be active for everyone’s first 3 Ranked Play losses in Season 04, and players can expect 1 free loss per day via Daily Loss Forgiveness like in Season 03.

Reminder: Ranked Play Unlock Requirements

Competitors that are returning after an extended period of inactivity may need to Win 10 Matches to requalify for Ranked Play in Season 04.

New Ranked Play competitors will need to win 50 match-made multiplayer matches like previous seasons.

Ad

Ranked Play Season 04 Rewards

Ranked Play Season 04 Rewards

Rank Weapon Charms:

Each Rank Gold and above has a unique Rank-themed Weapon Charm that you can earn to show off your rank after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson & Iridescent: Start in (or above) or reach the applicable Rank anytime in Season 04 to instantly earn the corresponding Weapon Charm.

Top 250: Finish Season 04 in the Top 250 to earn the “Top 250” Weapon Charm after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Rank Calling Cards

Each Rank Silver and above has a unique Calling Card reward:

Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crimson, Iridescent: Start in (or above) or reach the applicable Rank anytime in Season 04 to instantly earn the corresponding Season 04 Rank Calling Card..

Top 250: Finish Season 04 in the Top 250.

Top 250 Champion: One-of-a-kind Calling Card awarded to the single player who finishes Season 04 in the #1 position on the Top 250.

“Pro Reissue AMES 85” AMES 85 Weapon Blueprint: Unlocked by winning 10 Ranked Play matches in Season 04.

Unlocked by winning 10 Ranked Play matches in Season 04. 100 Season 04 Wins Large Decal: Unlocked by winning 100 Ranked Play matches in Season 04.

Ad

ZOMBIES

Maps

Terminus

Addressed an issue that prevented the ramps from being properly illuminated in the Boat Race Side Quest in Terminus after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Citadelle des Morts

Addressed an issue where players can repeat The Guardian fight in Citadelle des Morts when loading a save file after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Addressed an issue where the Amulet sometimes remains too high after defeating The Guardian after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Ad

Modes

Addressed an issue where players are sent back to the lobby after pausing the game in splitscreen after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Attatchments

Addressed an issue where Belt-Fed ammo pickups were not working after refilling ammo with an Ammo Cache or Max Ammo Power-Up after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Weapon Blueprints

Addressed an issue where the Death FX for certain Weapon Blueprints were not playing correctly.

Addressed an issue where the Game Over Blueprint with custom attachments would revert back to its default attachments after reloading a save.

Ad

Gunsmith

Addressed an issue where Mags and Mag Size details displayed the incorrect information in the Gunsmith menu.

Perks

Quick Revive

Addressed an issue where Quick Revive would not default to the first slot regardless of when it was obtained.

Elemental Pop

Addressed an issue with Elemental Pop not working with a Pack-a-Punch GS45 and D1.3 Sector after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Addressed an issue where the Electric Cherry Augment will stun Brain Rot zombies after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Ad

Equipment

C4

C4 Min Damage Increased to 70 and Max Damage Increased to 250.

Frag Mid

Frag Mid Damage Increased to 150.

Semtex

Semtex Inner Damage Increased to 250.

Field Upgrades

Aether Shroud

Addressed an issue where zombies would sometimes target players while Aether Shroud is active.

Addressed an issue where the player will not have their melee weapon equipped after reviving a player while Void Sheath Augment is active.

Dark Flare

Addressed an issue where the Helmeted Zombie is immune to Dark Flare Field Upgrade in Citadelle des Morts.

Ad

Support

Death Machine

Increased Death Machine ammo to 350.

Mutant Injection

Addressed an issue where the Third-Person animation for activating the Mutant Injection played incorrectly.

Addressed an issue where the Exfil Cinematic did not play correctly if failed while Mutant Injection was active.

War Machine

Addressed an issue with the War Machine displaying incorrect unlock requirements.

Addressed an issue where the description text for the War Machine was incorrect in the Crafting Table.

Mangler Cannon

Addressed an issue where the Mangler Cannon was not aligned correctly with the Operator's right arm in Third-Person.

Ad

GobbleGums

Addressed an issue where the Death Machine or War Machine were left with an ammo count of 1 after using the Support Group GobbleGum after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Disallowed players from using Ziplines right after activating Anywhere but Here GobbleGum.

Power-Up GobbleGums now use the player’s position as a fallback if gameplay space is limited after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Addressed an issue where Time Out GobbleGum would cause zombies to stop spawning if the player who activated the GobbleGum left the match after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Ad

Power-Ups

Addressed an issue with the Wunderwaffe DG-2 turning zombies into crawlers while Insta-kill was active with the first shot after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Mystery Box

Addressed an issue where the Mystery Box could only produce a small subset of weapons.

Increased the weight for Seasonal Weapons in the Mystery Box after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Addressed an issue where a Zombie Build weapon from the Mystery Box showed incorrect rarity when dropped after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Ad

UI

Addressed an issue where some players would not see the on-screen timer during Exfil.

Addressed an issue where certain UI elements were not being cleared properly after completing steps from the Wonder Weapon Quest prior to completing the Pack-a-Punch Quest in Shattered Veil Directed Mode after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Addressed an issue where the cost of Perks in the Der Wunderfizz Machine would not update if bought in rapid succession.

Addressed an issue where the Staff of Ice was misspelled in the Wonder Weapon and Store Blueprint menus after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Addressed various subtitle typos.

Ad

Graphics

Addressed an issue where the Special Round Fog did not roll in gradually if a user joins the match in that round.

Addressed an issue where the spectating player would see a black screen while the player they are spectating used fast travel after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues after Black Ops 6 Season 4 update.

That covers everything you needed to know about Black Ops 6 Season 4 patch notes. Check out our other Call of Duty related news and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debabrata Naiya Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs. Know More