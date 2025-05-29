Warzone Season 4 patch notes: Verdansk changes, new LTM Clash, and more

Warzone Season 4 patch notes have been officially revealed. This seasonal update is smaller compared to the previous season. However, it reintroduces the highly anticipated Resurgence Ranked mode to the game. Verdansk has received a major point-of-interest update, with the Downtown building replaced by the Overlook Tower, now the highest point on the map. A new 52v52 mode called Clash has also been added in the Warzone Season 4 update.

If you want to read about the entire Warzone Season 4 patch notes, read below.

Warzone Season 4 patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Warzone after the Season 4 update:

New

» Verdansk «

The Overlook

Dominate foes with a gigantic new skyscraper point of interest, available to Operators within the vicinity of Downtown! The old tenement blocks, Burger Town, and SKN Comm tower have been demolished, and construction crews are finalizing a sprawling skyscraper that dominates the landscape! Look for a full recon tour below.

Interactable Cranes

Two massive cranes on the north and south sides of the monolith offer vertical access to The Overlook via built-in Vertical Ascenders and multiple landing platforms. After a short ascent, players can reach a platform just below the jib for a jump to The Overlook roof. Both cranes are also functional - if nearby controls are activated, their cargo hooks can be used to transport players or items to key positions around the tower and Downtown.

Horizontal Ziplines

Horizontal ziplines are found throughout the POI and provide a diagonal route to and from the surrounding Downtown building rooftops.

Only 4 of these horizontal ziplines are connected to The Overlook.

Adjustments

» Verdansk «

High Value Loot Zones

The three HVLZ locations have been updated to the following:

Superstore

Quarry

The Overlook

MODES

New

Clash Limited-Time Mode

Limited-Time Mode Clash Mode returns to Call of Duty: Warzone, bringing back the chaotic 52 vs 52 Team Deathmatch experience first introduced in 2021. Set around a specific POI in Verdansk, two teams compete to reach 500 points within 15 minutes.

With no Circle Collapse and instant access to loadouts, players earn points by eliminating enemies, completing contracts, and capturing Domination Points or special crates - some actions boosted by exclusive power-ups unique to this mode.

Clash also includes an option to toggle Mixed View, allowing players to switch between 1st and 3rd person view.

Last Stand and Self-Revives are disabled in this mode.

GAMEPLAY

Gulag

Players will now start with a single Armor Plate equipped in the Gulag.

This change seeks to help players in scenarios where no armor would result in certain weapons killing faster than intended - faster even than in Multiplayer - due to Warzone’s higher damage-per-shot values. This change is intended to reduce extreme time-to-kill cases without overcorrecting.

Coughing in Gas Quality of Life

Quality of Life Enemies will appear as a red dot on the tac map when coughing in the gas.

LOOT & ECONOMY

Adjustments

» Verdansk «

Updated Ground Loot Weapons

Reduced the drop rate of LMGs in Battle Royale ground loot.

Slightly increased the drop rate of SMGs in Battle Royale ground loot.

Updated underbarrel and stock attachments on legendary Assault Rifles to better match their intended playstyle.

Adjusted the possible optics available on Assault Rifles found in ground loot.

» Resurgence, Plunder «

Lootable Perks

The lootable perks available in Resurgence and Plunder have been updated as follows:

Irradiated

Shrouded

Low Profile

Reactive Armor

Loot Master

Ghost

We've updated ground loot to better support close-quarters combat, providing players with more effective options in confined spaces. These adjustments align with this season's broader weapon-balancing theme, which emphasizes close-range viability and loadout diversity. Additionally, we've improved ground loot weapon builds, particularly enhancing optics and legendary sniper-support weapons for increased usability and reliability.

BUY STATIONS

Adjustments

» Battle Royale «

Buy Stations on Verdansk

Buy Station locations have been shuffled to inspire fresh combat encounters and new rotation strategies.

The total count has been increased to 49, up from 47.

CONTRACTS

New

» Clash «

Search & Destroy

A new contract where a squad is tasked with planting a bomb at an enemy-side Buy Station:

Upon pickup, a 3-minute timer begins and a Buy Station is marked on the opposing side of the map.

Any squad member can plant the bomb by interacting at the marked location.

Once planted, the bomb site is revealed and nearby enemy players are alerted.

The bomb explodes after 30 seconds, dealing area damage and disabling the Buy Station for 1 minute.

Enemies can prevent detonation by defusing the bomb with a 4-second interaction.

Rewards are based on successful detonation or defusal.

Only available in the new Clash Limited-Time Mode.

Adjustments

» Battle Royale «

Supply Run

Adjusted the Fire Sale reward from the Supply Run contract so it is only consumed during a Fire Sale Public Event if a free item is purchased.

EQUIPMENT

Adjustments

Flash Grenade

Flash Angles increased by 20% - meaning that you need to turn further away from the device to mitigate its effects.

Concussion Grenade

Stun maximum duration increased from 1.61 seconds to 2.3 seconds.

Stun minimum duration decreased from 1.47 seconds to 1.15 seconds.

Flash and Concussion Grenade are seeing some moderate improvement in their base effectiveness. At the same time we’re enabling a harder counter to them in the form of the Veteran Perk.

FIELD UPGRADES

New

» Clash «

Door Barricade

Allows players to secure single or double doors with a visible lock, preventing enemy access.

Can only be removed by the squad who placed it or destroyed using explosives, gunfire, or melee equipment.

Ideal for delaying enemy pushes and controlling entry points during close-quarters combat.

Individual players can only deploy 1 barricade at a time.

It will automatically self-destruct after 150 seconds.

Only available in the new Clash Limited-Time Mode.

KILLSTREAKS

New

» Clash «

Hand Cannon

This high-powered pistol Killstreak, originally available in Multiplayer during Season 01, provides limited, but devastating potential.

Only available in the new Clash Limited-Time Mode.

PERKS

Adjustments

Veteran

Significantly increased resistance to flash and stun.

We’re making Veteran a hard counter to the recently buffed Flash and Stun grenades. The effects are diminished enough to "shrug" them off almost immediately.

Mountaineer

Fall damage reduction increased to 35% up from 33%.

This minor increase is enough to more consistently allow a safer jump from taller buildings.

WILDCARDS

Adjustments

Bandolier Removal

The Bandolier Wildcard has been removed from all modes.

We've disabled and removed the Bandolier Wildcard from all game modes. Originally introduced to ease the transition from a backpack-based system to a streamlined experience, this wildcard unfortunately contributed to a muddied combat experience by encouraging reckless item usage over strategic gameplay.

WEAPONS

New Weapons

LC10 Submachine Gun

Full-auto submachine gun. Excellent accuracy and range, with a moderate rate of fire. Average mobility and very slow handling for its class.

Can be acqu

FFAR 1 Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Full-auto assault rifle. Very high rate of fire and excellent CQB power, but slower handling and mobility.

Can be acquired via the Battle Pass Page 6, Page 11 HVT Tier Battle Pass Blueprint

Essex Model 07 Marksman Rifle

Marksman Rifle Lever-action marksman rifle. High damage potential. Balanced by slower rate of fire and handling.

Can be acquired via Event Reward

New Attachments

G-Grip Foregrip

Vertical foregrip with integrated laser for improved firing stability, horizontal recoil control, and tightened spread when transitioning between hipfire and aiming down sights.

Can be acquired via Battle Pass Page 7 Reward

Stryder .22 3-Round Burst Mod

Convert the Stryder .22 into a 3-round burst. Drastically improves fire rate and maintains manageable gun kick but alters the weapon’s damage profile outside of the effective range.

Can be acquired via Event Reward

SVD Full Auto Mod

Convert the SVD from semi-auto to full-auto functionality, ramping up the speed of your damage output and drastically improving recoil and handling.

Can be acquired via Event Reward

TR2 CQB Auto Conversion

Alter the TR2 Marksman Rifle to fire handgun caliber rounds, resulting in a Marksman Rifle with a compact frame and fully automatic capabilities that rival fire rates of an SMG.

Can be acquired via Event Reward

UI/UX

Adjustments

Death Recap Widget Quality of Life

Quality of Life The Death Recap system has been expanded to provide clearer insights into the circumstances surrounding your elimination. New indicators now include:

Precision Airstrike Reveal: Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Precision Airstrike killstreak.

Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Precision Airstrike killstreak. Cluster Strike Reveal: Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Cluster Strike killstreak.

Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Cluster Strike killstreak. Bunker Buster Reveal: Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Bunker Buster killstreak.

Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Bunker Buster killstreak. Coughing: Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap due to coughing in gas.

Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap due to coughing in gas. Tracker ADS Auto-Ping: Indicates if you were pinged by an opponent using the Tracker perk.

Indicates if you were pinged by an opponent using the Tracker perk. Alertness Detection: Indicates if your presence was revealed to an opponent using the Alertness perk.

Indicates if your presence was revealed to an opponent using the Alertness perk. Updated Tactical and Lethal Icons Quality of Life

Quality of Life We have updated the icons for the Shick Stick, Stun, Throwing Knife, and Impact Grenade for better readability.

CHALLENGES

Adjustments

Specialist Perk Tracking

Challenges requiring perk activation will now also track progress when players acquire the Specialist perk (which grants all perks).

UAV Killstreak Challenge

The Daily Challenge "Activate 2 UAV Killstreaks" will now also track Advanced UAV activations.

Camo Challenge Clarification

Updated camo challenge description from "Get Kills shortly after sliding" to "Get Kills while sliding" for clarity.

New Armory Challenge

Added an Armory challenge for the JAK Intimidator via the Armory menu.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the Most Wanted target displayed in the mission UI could show a previous Bounty target in some scenarios after Warzone Season 4 update.

Fixed an issue where the JAK Backsaw Conversion Kit was using the incorrect ammunition type.

Fixed an issue in Warzone where killstreaks could become unusable for the remainder of the match due to an "Airspace too crowded" error after Warzone Season 4 update.

Fixed an issue in Warzone where challenges requiring a kill on a player affected by specific equipment were not tracking correctly after Warzone Season 4 update.

Fixed several melee weapon descriptions that incorrectly stated they would “One-Hit kill,” which is only true in Multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where the AUAV score event was incorrectly labeled as “HARP Assist.”

Fixed an issue where parachutes might get caught on the radio towers while flying through them.

Fixed an issue causing the AS VAL CHF barrel to be unrestricted in Warzone Ranked Play.

Fixed an issue where Warzone Ranked Play restrictions were not applying to default loadouts after Warzone Season 4 update.

Fixed an issue causing sprays to be restricted in Warzone Ranked Play.

Fixed an issue where Default Contrails were missing an icon.

Fixed an issue where players might see a “your profile was signed out” error message when joining a match.

That covers everything you needed to know about Warzone Season 4 patch notes. Check out our other Call of Duty related news and guides:

