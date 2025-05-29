Warzone Season 4 patch notes: Verdansk changes, new LTM Clash, and more

Warzone Season 4 patch notes have been officially revealed. This seasonal update is smaller compared to the previous season. However, it reintroduces the highly anticipated Resurgence Ranked mode to the game. Verdansk has received a major point-of-interest update, with the Downtown building replaced by the Overlook Tower, now the highest point on the map. A new 52v52 mode called Clash has also been added in the Warzone Season 4 update.
Warzone Season 4 patch notes
Here are all the changes done to Warzone after the Season 4 update:
New
» Verdansk «
- The Overlook
- Dominate foes with a gigantic new skyscraper point of interest, available to Operators within the vicinity of Downtown! The old tenement blocks, Burger Town, and SKN Comm tower have been demolished, and construction crews are finalizing a sprawling skyscraper that dominates the landscape! Look for a full recon tour below.
- Interactable Cranes
- Two massive cranes on the north and south sides of the monolith offer vertical access to The Overlook via built-in Vertical Ascenders and multiple landing platforms. After a short ascent, players can reach a platform just below the jib for a jump to The Overlook roof. Both cranes are also functional - if nearby controls are activated, their cargo hooks can be used to transport players or items to key positions around the tower and Downtown.
- Horizontal Ziplines
- Horizontal ziplines are found throughout the POI and provide a diagonal route to and from the surrounding Downtown building rooftops.
- Only 4 of these horizontal ziplines are connected to The Overlook.
Adjustments
» Verdansk «
- High Value Loot Zones
- The three HVLZ locations have been updated to the following:
- Superstore
- Quarry
- The Overlook
MODES
New
- Clash Limited-Time Mode
- Clash Mode returns to Call of Duty: Warzone, bringing back the chaotic 52 vs 52 Team Deathmatch experience first introduced in 2021. Set around a specific POI in Verdansk, two teams compete to reach 500 points within 15 minutes.
- With no Circle Collapse and instant access to loadouts, players earn points by eliminating enemies, completing contracts, and capturing Domination Points or special crates - some actions boosted by exclusive power-ups unique to this mode.
- Clash also includes an option to toggle Mixed View, allowing players to switch between 1st and 3rd person view.
- Last Stand and Self-Revives are disabled in this mode.
GAMEPLAY
- Gulag
- Players will now start with a single Armor Plate equipped in the Gulag.
This change seeks to help players in scenarios where no armor would result in certain weapons killing faster than intended - faster even than in Multiplayer - due to Warzone’s higher damage-per-shot values. This change is intended to reduce extreme time-to-kill cases without overcorrecting.
- Coughing in Gas Quality of Life
- Enemies will appear as a red dot on the tac map when coughing in the gas.
LOOT & ECONOMY
Adjustments
» Verdansk «
- Updated Ground Loot Weapons
- Reduced the drop rate of LMGs in Battle Royale ground loot.
- Slightly increased the drop rate of SMGs in Battle Royale ground loot.
- Updated underbarrel and stock attachments on legendary Assault Rifles to better match their intended playstyle.
- Adjusted the possible optics available on Assault Rifles found in ground loot.
» Resurgence, Plunder «
- Lootable Perks
- The lootable perks available in Resurgence and Plunder have been updated as follows:
- Irradiated
- Shrouded
- Low Profile
- Reactive Armor
- Loot Master
- Ghost
We've updated ground loot to better support close-quarters combat, providing players with more effective options in confined spaces. These adjustments align with this season's broader weapon-balancing theme, which emphasizes close-range viability and loadout diversity. Additionally, we've improved ground loot weapon builds, particularly enhancing optics and legendary sniper-support weapons for increased usability and reliability.
BUY STATIONS
Adjustments
» Battle Royale «
- Buy Stations on Verdansk
- Buy Station locations have been shuffled to inspire fresh combat encounters and new rotation strategies.
- The total count has been increased to 49, up from 47.
CONTRACTS
New
» Clash «
- Search & Destroy
- A new contract where a squad is tasked with planting a bomb at an enemy-side Buy Station:
- Upon pickup, a 3-minute timer begins and a Buy Station is marked on the opposing side of the map.
- Any squad member can plant the bomb by interacting at the marked location.
- Once planted, the bomb site is revealed and nearby enemy players are alerted.
- The bomb explodes after 30 seconds, dealing area damage and disabling the Buy Station for 1 minute.
- Enemies can prevent detonation by defusing the bomb with a 4-second interaction.
- Rewards are based on successful detonation or defusal.
- Only available in the new Clash Limited-Time Mode.
Adjustments
» Battle Royale «
- Supply Run
- Adjusted the Fire Sale reward from the Supply Run contract so it is only consumed during a Fire Sale Public Event if a free item is purchased.
EQUIPMENT
Adjustments
- Flash Grenade
- Flash Angles increased by 20% - meaning that you need to turn further away from the device to mitigate its effects.
- Concussion Grenade
- Stun maximum duration increased from 1.61 seconds to 2.3 seconds.
- Stun minimum duration decreased from 1.47 seconds to 1.15 seconds.
Flash and Concussion Grenade are seeing some moderate improvement in their base effectiveness. At the same time we’re enabling a harder counter to them in the form of the Veteran Perk.
FIELD UPGRADES
New
» Clash «
- Door Barricade
- Allows players to secure single or double doors with a visible lock, preventing enemy access.
- Can only be removed by the squad who placed it or destroyed using explosives, gunfire, or melee equipment.
- Ideal for delaying enemy pushes and controlling entry points during close-quarters combat.
- Individual players can only deploy 1 barricade at a time.
- It will automatically self-destruct after 150 seconds.
- Only available in the new Clash Limited-Time Mode.
KILLSTREAKS
New
» Clash «
- Hand Cannon
- This high-powered pistol Killstreak, originally available in Multiplayer during Season 01, provides limited, but devastating potential.
- Only available in the new Clash Limited-Time Mode.
PERKS
Adjustments
- Veteran
- Significantly increased resistance to flash and stun.
We’re making Veteran a hard counter to the recently buffed Flash and Stun grenades. The effects are diminished enough to "shrug" them off almost immediately.
- Mountaineer
- Fall damage reduction increased to 35% up from 33%.
This minor increase is enough to more consistently allow a safer jump from taller buildings.
WILDCARDS
Adjustments
- Bandolier Removal
- The Bandolier Wildcard has been removed from all modes.
We've disabled and removed the Bandolier Wildcard from all game modes. Originally introduced to ease the transition from a backpack-based system to a streamlined experience, this wildcard unfortunately contributed to a muddied combat experience by encouraging reckless item usage over strategic gameplay.
WEAPONS
New Weapons
LC10 Submachine Gun
- Full-auto submachine gun. Excellent accuracy and range, with a moderate rate of fire. Average mobility and very slow handling for its class.
- Can be acqu
- FFAR 1 Assault Rifle
- Full-auto assault rifle. Very high rate of fire and excellent CQB power, but slower handling and mobility.
- Can be acquired via the Battle Pass Page 6, Page 11 HVT Tier Battle Pass Blueprint
- Essex Model 07 Marksman Rifle
- Lever-action marksman rifle. High damage potential. Balanced by slower rate of fire and handling.
- Can be acquired via Event Reward
New Attachments
- G-Grip Foregrip
- Vertical foregrip with integrated laser for improved firing stability, horizontal recoil control, and tightened spread when transitioning between hipfire and aiming down sights.
- Can be acquired via Battle Pass Page 7 Reward
- Stryder .22 3-Round Burst Mod
- Convert the Stryder .22 into a 3-round burst. Drastically improves fire rate and maintains manageable gun kick but alters the weapon’s damage profile outside of the effective range.
- Can be acquired via Event Reward
- SVD Full Auto Mod
- Convert the SVD from semi-auto to full-auto functionality, ramping up the speed of your damage output and drastically improving recoil and handling.
- Can be acquired via Event Reward
- TR2 CQB Auto Conversion
- Alter the TR2 Marksman Rifle to fire handgun caliber rounds, resulting in a Marksman Rifle with a compact frame and fully automatic capabilities that rival fire rates of an SMG.
- Can be acquired via Event Reward
UI/UX
Adjustments
- Death Recap Widget Quality of Life
- The Death Recap system has been expanded to provide clearer insights into the circumstances surrounding your elimination. New indicators now include:
- Precision Airstrike Reveal: Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Precision Airstrike killstreak.
- Cluster Strike Reveal: Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Cluster Strike killstreak.
- Bunker Buster Reveal: Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap by using the Bunker Buster killstreak.
- Coughing: Indicates if your position was revealed on the minimap due to coughing in gas.
- Tracker ADS Auto-Ping: Indicates if you were pinged by an opponent using the Tracker perk.
- Alertness Detection: Indicates if your presence was revealed to an opponent using the Alertness perk.
- Updated Tactical and Lethal Icons Quality of Life
- We have updated the icons for the Shick Stick, Stun, Throwing Knife, and Impact Grenade for better readability.
CHALLENGES
Adjustments
- Specialist Perk Tracking
- Challenges requiring perk activation will now also track progress when players acquire the Specialist perk (which grants all perks).
- UAV Killstreak Challenge
- The Daily Challenge "Activate 2 UAV Killstreaks" will now also track Advanced UAV activations.
- Camo Challenge Clarification
- Updated camo challenge description from "Get Kills shortly after sliding" to "Get Kills while sliding" for clarity.
- New Armory Challenge
- Added an Armory challenge for the JAK Intimidator via the Armory menu.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the Most Wanted target displayed in the mission UI could show a previous Bounty target in some scenarios after Warzone Season 4 update.
- Fixed an issue where the JAK Backsaw Conversion Kit was using the incorrect ammunition type.
- Fixed an issue in Warzone where killstreaks could become unusable for the remainder of the match due to an "Airspace too crowded" error after Warzone Season 4 update.
- Fixed an issue in Warzone where challenges requiring a kill on a player affected by specific equipment were not tracking correctly after Warzone Season 4 update.
- Fixed several melee weapon descriptions that incorrectly stated they would “One-Hit kill,” which is only true in Multiplayer.
- Fixed an issue where the AUAV score event was incorrectly labeled as “HARP Assist.”
- Fixed an issue where parachutes might get caught on the radio towers while flying through them.
- Fixed an issue causing the AS VAL CHF barrel to be unrestricted in Warzone Ranked Play.
- Fixed an issue where Warzone Ranked Play restrictions were not applying to default loadouts after Warzone Season 4 update.
- Fixed an issue causing sprays to be restricted in Warzone Ranked Play.
- Fixed an issue where Default Contrails were missing an icon.
- Fixed an issue where players might see a “your profile was signed out” error message when joining a match.
