Call of Duty has made some intriguing changes in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4. Most of these were introduced with the latest update to ensure that fans receive an improved gameplay experience. Some of these include bug fixes, weapon buffs and nerfs, and more. Unfortunately, no new Zombies maps are joining the mode in this season. Nevertheless, the change list is huge and should enhance the Zombie mode's experience for all.

So, without wasting any more time, let's take a look at all the changes in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4.

Exploring all changes in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4

According to the official Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 patch notes, here are all the changes this season:

Maps

Terminus

Addressed an issue that prevented the ramps from being properly illuminated in the Boat Race Side Quest in Terminus.

Citadelle des Morts

Addressed an issue where players can repeat The Guardian fight in Citadelle des Morts when loading a save file.

Addressed an issue where the Amulet sometimes remains too high after defeating The Guardian.

Expand Tweet

Modes

Addressed an issue where players are sent back to the lobby after pausing the game in splitscreen.

Weapons

Pistols

Stryder .22

General Adjustments

Increased Pack-a-Punch damage by 100%.

Increased Ammo from 360 to 440.

Reduced Penetration damage falloff by 40%.

9mm PM

Attachment Adjustments

Increased Pack-a-Punch damage by 50%.

Increased Pack-a-Punch damage range by 100%.

Increased Ammo from 320 to 360.

Scaled Gun and View kick down by 20%.

Reduced Penetration damage falloff by 40%.

Developer notes: This weapon receives a penetration buff when Pack-a-Punched, further increasing penetration with the FMJ attachment.

Grekhova

General Adjustments

Increased Damage by 150%.

Reduced Damage Range by 30%.

Developer notes: To help individual Pistols feel more unique, we’ve lowered the max damage range on this weapon to make it more effective at closer range, with a more noticeable damage dropoff when fighting enemies at longer distances.

Marksman Rifles

Tsarkov 7.62

General Adjustments

Increased Pack-a-Punch critical Damage by 50%.

Increased ADS speed by 50%.

Lowered Gun and view kick by 80%.

DM-10

General Adjustments

Increased Pack-a-Punch critical Damage by 60%.

TR2

General Adjustments

Increased Damage by 40%.

Increased Critical Damage by 90%.

Lowered Gun and View Kick by 40%.

Attatchments

Addressed an issue where Belt-Fed ammo pickups were not working after refilling ammo with an Ammo Cache or Max Ammo Power-Up.

Weapon Blueprints

Addressed an issue where the Death FX for certain Weapon Blueprints were not playing correctly.

Addressed an issue where the Game Over Blueprint with custom attachments would revert back to its default attachments after reloading a save.

Gunsmith

Addressed an issue where Mags and Mag Size details displayed the incorrect information in the Gunsmith menu.

Perks

Quick Revive

Addressed an issue where Quick Revive would not default to the first slot regardless of when it was obtained.

Elemental Pop

Addressed an issue with Elemental Pop not working with a Pack-a-Punch GS45 and D1.3 Sector.

Addressed an issue where the Electric Cherry Augment will stun Brain Rot zombies.

Equipment

C4

C4 Min Damage Increased to 70 and Max Damage Increased to 250.

Frag Mid

Frag Mid Damage Increased to 150.

Semtex

Semtex Inner Damage Increased to 250.

Field Upgrades

Aether Shroud

Addressed an issue where zombies would sometimes target players while Aether Shroud is active.

Addressed an issue where the player will not have their melee weapon equipped after reviving a player while Void Sheath Augment is active.

Dark Flare

Addressed an issue where the Helmeted Zombie is immune to Dark Flare Field Upgrade in Citadelle des Morts.

Support

Death Machine

Increased Death Machine ammo to 350.

Mutant Injection

Addressed an issue where the Third-Person animation for activating the Mutant Injection played incorrectly.

Addressed an issue where the Exfil Cinematic did not play correctly if it failed while Mutant Injection was active.

War Machine

Addressed an issue with the War Machine displaying incorrect unlock requirements.

Addressed an issue where the description text for the War Machine was incorrect in the Crafting Table.

Mangler Cannon

Addressed an issue where the Mangler Cannon was not aligned correctly with the Operator's right arm in Third-Person.

GobbleGums

Addressed an issue where the Death Machine or War Machine were left with an ammo count of 1 after using the Support Group GobbleGum.

Disallowed players from using Ziplines right after activating Anywhere but Here GobbleGum.

Power-Up GobbleGums now use the player’s position as a fallback if gameplay space is limited.

Addressed an issue where Time Out GobbleGum would cause zombies to stop spawning if the player who activated the GobbleGum left the match.

Power-Ups

Addressed an issue with the Wunderwaffe DG-2 turning zombies into crawlers while Insta-kill was active with the first shot.

Mystery Box

Addressed an issue where the Mystery Box could only produce a small subset of weapons.

Increased the weight for Seasonal Weapons in the Mystery Box.

Addressed an issue where a Zombie Build weapon from the Mystery Box showed incorrect rarity when dropped.

UI

Addressed an issue where some players would not see the on-screen timer during Exfil.

Addressed an issue where certain UI elements were not being cleared properly after completing steps from the Wonder Weapon Quest prior to completing the Pack-a-Punch Quest in Shattered Veil Directed Mode.

Addressed an issue where the cost of Perks in the Der Wunderfizz Machine would not update if bought in rapid succession.

Addressed an issue where the Staff of Ice was misspelled in the Wonder Weapon and Store Blueprint menus.

Addressed various subtitle typos.

Graphics

Addressed an issue where the Special Round Fog did not roll in gradually if a user joins the match in that round.

Addressed an issue where the spectating player would see a black screen while the player they are spectating used fast travel.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

That covers all the changes in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 4 as unveiled with the latest patch notes.

