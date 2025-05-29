All new events in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4

In the official roadmap, Call of Duty has announced three new events in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4. These events will be rolled out as the current season progresses, allowing fans to take on specific tasks and awarding them with unique rewards for completing them. These rewards range from weapon Camo, Blueprint, to brand-new attachments such as the 3-Round Burst Mod.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at all the new events in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4.

What are all the new events in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4?

Here are all the new events in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4, along with a brief overview for each:

Ballerina: The first event in Season 4 is called Ballerina, which is a crossover with the John Wick universe. It will kick off on June 5, 2025, and will conclude on June 12, 2025. The event will bring a total of 10 free rewards (+1 for BlackCell owners). As for the rewards themselves, fans will be able to unlock the new Essex Model 07 Marksman Rifle and a Ballerina-themed Nunchuck Melee Blueprint, the latter is an exclusive reward for BlackCell owners.

Rivals: The next among the new events in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 is called Rivals, and it will have players earning XP across various game modes to unlock new rewards. It's set to begin on June 12, 2025, and will continue till June 26, 2025. This event brings a total of 15 free rewards (+1 for BlackCell owners). Players can unlock items such as the new 3-Round Burst Mod for the Stryder .22 and the Grim Reaper Scorestreak.

Exploring all the new events in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Image via Activision)

King of the Dead: This is a Black Ops 6 Zombies exclusive event and will begin on June 26, 2025, and end on July 3, 2025. The premise of this event is simple. It simply asks of players to eliminate zombies, earn points, and rank up on the public leaderboard. As for the nature of the rewards, it is currently unknown. However, we do know that the rewards will vary depending on the player's position on the public leaderboard once the event concludes.

Master of Grief: Lastly, we have the Master of Grief event, which is quite similar to the King of the Dead event. The only difference here is that players earn points for collecting Essence in the Grief mode. That's it. Earn more Essence, climb event leaderboard, and be awarded for your position on it.

Do note that irrespective of the position on the leaderboard, players will earn some form of reward. However, the best of them will go to the ones who are on top of the leaderboard.

That covers all the new events in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4. It is worth noting here that this isn't the final list. More events will join the games in Season 4 Reloaded. However, they haven't been revealed yet in the official roadmap for this season.

