All new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 and how to unlock them

Call of Duty added four new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4. Two of these attachments are available to unlock, and the other two will arrive in the games later in the season. This time around, the attachments are built to not only bring improvements for weapons but also completely transform how the guns behave in the games.

Let's now take a closer look at all the new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4, the changes they bring, and how you can unlock them all.

All new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4

Given below are all the new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4:

G-Grip: The G-Grip is a new attachment for the SMGs (except PP-919) and Assault Rifles in the games. It is essentially a vertical foregrip with an integrated laser. With it equipped, there is an improvement in the horizontal recoil and lower bullet spread. But the laser is visible and it will block other Laser attachments.

Stryder .22 3-Round Burst Mod: This mod converts the Stryder .22 Pistol into a burst-firing weapon, which shoots 3-round bursts. It also improves the fire rate of the gun and helps with the recoil. However, the gun will deal lower damage outside its effective range.

SVD Full Auto Mod: It essentially turns your Sniper Rifle into a full-auto weapon. As a result, expect increased fire rate, lower TTK, improved recoil, and handling.

TR2 CQB Auto Conversion: Lastly, we have the TR2 CQB Auto Conversion mod, which will convert the TR2 Marksman Rifle into an SMG. It gives the gun a full-auto mode, a boost to its fire rate, and a compact frame, which allows you to wield it as an SMG.

Exploring all the new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 (Image via Activision)

All of them are interesting additions. However, the one to stand out the most is the new mod for the SVD Sniper Rifle. The high damage output combined with the fast fire rate, the weapon might just become a devastating rifle as we progress through the season.

Now that we've discussed all the new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 and the unique benefits they bring to the table, let us now quickly take a look at how you can unlock them.

How to unlock all new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4

Here's how you can unlock all the new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4:

G-Grip: It is available in the game right now and can be unlocked via the Battle Pass. You can find it on Page 7 of the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Stryder .22 3-Round Burst Mod: You can unlock this mod as a reward in the upcoming in-game Rivals event.

You can unlock this mod as a reward in the upcoming in-game . SVD Full Auto Mod: At the time of writing, Call of Duty hasn't specified when it will become available in the games. However, what we do know is that it will be an event reward.

At the time of writing, Call of Duty hasn't specified when it will become available in the games. However, what we do know is that it will be an event reward. TR2 CQB Auto Conversion: This attachment also doesn't have a specific date for release. But we do know that it will be available as an even reward as well.

That covers everything that you need to know about all new weapon attachments in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4.

