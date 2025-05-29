All Black Ops 6 Season 4 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them

The Black Ops 6 Season 4 Ranked Play rewards are finally here to claim. The latest seasonal update has introduced a fresh set of rewards for the Ranked fans to collect. These rewards come in various shapes and forms, and consist of items such as a Weapon Blueprint, Calling Cards, Charms, and more. Needless to say, all of these can be unlocked for completely free. All that the game asks of you to claim these rewards is to play the games and win matches.
In this article, we'll take a closer look at all the Black Ops 6 Season 4 Ranked Play rewards and the conditions to unlock them.
How to unlock all the Black Ops 6 Season 4 Ranked Play rewards
Given is the complete list of all the Black Ops 6 Season 4 Ranked Play rewards and how you unlock them:
- Get 10 Wins: “Pro Reissue AMES 85” AMES 85 Weapon Blueprint
- Get 100 Wins: “Ranked Season 4 – 100 Wins” Large Decal
- Silver: “Ranked Season 4 – Silver” Calling Card
- Gold: “Ranked Season 4 – Gold” Calling Card and Charm
- Platinum: “Ranked Season 4 – Platinum” Calling Card and Charm
- Diamond: “Ranked Season 4 – Diamond” Calling Card and Charm
- Crimson: “Ranked Season 4 – Crimson” Calling Card and Charm
- Iridescent: “Ranked Season 4 – Iridescent” Calling Card and Charm
- Top 250: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250” Calling Card and Charm
- Season 04 Champion: “Ranked Season 4 – Top 250 Champion” Calling Card
The conditions are pretty self-explanatory. There are two sets of rewards. One set of rewards is awarded based on the number of wins throughout Season 4, and it doesn't take into account your Skill Rating or Rank. As for the second set of items, they are awarded based on your Rank and placement on the leaderboard, and all of these items can be had for free.
All you need to do is win matches in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play and climb through the Ranks. That's it.
That covers everything that players need to know about the Black Ops 6 Season 4 Ranked Play rewards and how they can unlock them.
