The list of known bugs and errors in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 is quite long. The latest update, unfortunately, isn't being well received by fans as it introduced a host of issues to the games. Users have cited issues with loadouts, being unable to purchase the BlackCell Battle Pass, Theatre mode issues, and a plethora of other bugs and errors that have unfortunately made them unplayable.
In this article, we'll list all the known bugs and errors in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4.
List of all bugs and errors in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4
Here are all known bugs and errors in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4:
Global
- Voice chat icons can remain on players' screens from previous matches.
- Social menu displays "At the main menu" description while a friend is in a match.
- Console and PC control text can display at the same time and overlap on the Customize Operator screen.
- Players report issues with BlackCell Battle Pass purchase.
Multiplayer
- Theater is temporarily disabled due to an issue loading replays.
- Some players may display an incorrect platform icon in the game lobby.
- Winner's Circle may not appear after a match on Stakeout.
- Loadout menus sometimes display placeholder icons or icons from other modes when switching from a different mode into Multiplayer menus.
- After calling in a Dreadnought, the player may be stuck in a state where they can no longer crouch, slide, or change stance.
Zombies
- The Mystery Box may produce certain weapons more frequently than others.
- Manglers will sometimes walk into walls when spawning into the map.
- Some players may not see the on-screen timer during Exfil.
Warzone
- Players are reporting game crashes when editing loadouts in the pre-game lobby.
These are all the known bugs and errors in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 at the moment. Do note that this is a work-in-progress. We'll update the list whenever a new issue surfaces. Furthermore, it is worth noting that we'll only mention errors that aren't isolated incidents and are affecting many players simultaneously in both games.
That covers everything that you must know about all the known bugs and errors in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4.
