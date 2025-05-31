Call of Duty 2025 Campaign cutscenes were reportedly shipped with Black Ops 6 Season 4 files

Call of Duty 2025 Campaign cutscenes were reportedly found in the Black Ops 6 Season 4 game files. According to a report by @Kivikou on X, the recent update for Season 4 also shipped with full cutscenes for the upcoming Call of Duty game, which is reportedly Black Ops 7, a direct sequel to 2012's Black Ops 2.
The leaker found the cutscenes when they data mined the latest game files under Call of Duty HQ.
Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Please take information herein with a grain of salt.
Black Ops 6 Season 4 files reportedly include Call of Duty 2025 Campaign cutscenes
Although the leaker found Call of Duty 2025 Campaign cutscenes in Black Ops 6 Season 4 files, they didn't unveil any details about it. That said, they did claim to have found "full cutscene scripts" for the upcoming Call of Duty title. Upon making this claim, numerous other leakers in the scene scanned through the Black Ops 6 Season 4 files and shared their findings.
@HeyImAlaix on X, a prominent and well-reputed leaker, also seems to have found the files that @Kivikou was referring to. However, they did state that these cutscenes were spoiler-free and didn't unveil any details about the upcoming game's Campaign that could be considered a part of the narrative.
There was one specific claim that @Kivikou made that was quite out of the blue, to say the least. They dropped a hint on their post stating "Adler no...". This is quite a surprising mention since Call of Duty 2025 is reportedly set in the future, and Adler isn't supposed to be a part of the story since it is a sequel to Black Ops 2 and will reportedly continue the tale of David Mason, son of Alex Mason.
Nevertheless, at the end of the day, it is still a rumor. Call of Duty hasn't confirmed or denied these details. Hence, readers are advised to take the details with a pinch of salt.
