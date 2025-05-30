How to unlock Apex Prey Dark Ops Calling Card in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Season 4 of Black Ops 6 Zombies has introduced a few rewards, including the Apex Prey Dark Ops Calling Card. You can easily earn this item after completing the Shattered Veil Easter Egg in both directed and normal modes. However, it isn't that simple, as you will encounter a tough boss at the end, which you must kill in a certain way to successfully complete the challenge.

This article guides you on how to unlock the new Apex Prey Dark Ops Calling Card in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to get the Apex Prey Dark Ops Calling Card in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Shattered Veil Easter Egg can be a bit challenging if you haven’t played it earlier. Hence, before beginning, build your loadout with the best weapons and Field Upgrade that can help you complete this challenge effortlessly. As you progress through the game, you will eventually reach the Ravine area, where you will encounter the final boss, Z-Rex.

Reduce Z-Rex's health with any weapon before delivering the final blow with a melee weapon (Image via Activision || YouTube@TheRealGhost)

This boss has four phases, and it becomes more powerful with each. Z-Rex throws projectiles and jumps onto you to deal damage, which you can avoid by dodging. To get the Apex Prey Dark Ops Calling Card, you need to deliver the final blow using a melee weapon.

You should initially focus on damaging the boss with any weapons to reduce its health enough, as it is not possible to defeat it with a melee weapon alone. You can also gauge its HP by paying attention to the health bar at the top of the screen. This will help you to understand the right time to deliver the final blow. Now comes the most challenging part: how do you get close to the boss and deal it a melee blow?

Jump onto its back to deliver the final blow and earn the Apex Prey Dark Ops Calling Card (Image via Activision || YouTube@ZoneX)

During the fight, Z-Rex slams its tail into the ground, which lifts you in the air. This is the perfect time to get behind its back and execute the final melee blow. It's quite difficult to do and requires proper coordination with the boss's attack.

You must execute the final blow at the right time when the boss's health is about to reach zero to complete the Apex Prey Dark Ops Calling Card challenge. Since weapon kills won't be considered here, you can also use the same technique to melee it a bunch of times to avoid any possibility of failure.

