Warzone Ranked Play delayed just one day after Season 4 launch

Warzone Ranked Play has been delayed due to performance issues many players are experiencing during ranked matches. These problems emerged after the launch of Season 4 on May 29, 2025, which introduced a wealth of content to the game.
The development team has apologized for the trouble and promised to bring back Ranked Play Battle Royale soon.
Warzone devs reveal why Ranked Play got delayed in Season 4
An X post @CODUpdates announced that Raven Software had decided to delay the release of Warzone Ranked Play Battle Royale due to widespread performance issues players were facing in the game.
The performance issues in question were not detailed in the post, but it stated that the developers are working hard to resolve them. The team has also apologized for the inconvenience and aims to restore the experience players are looking forward to enjoying from the game.
This seems like nothing new, as the same issue occurred during the launch of Season 3 when players encountered multiple bugs that hindered their ability to enjoy the game.
While the developers didn't provide a specific date for Ranked Play's return, they promised to restore it soon and provide updates in due course.
